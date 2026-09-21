Big Brother UK's Rochelle's outburst leaves fans debating if she's genuine

21 September 2026, 17:15

Big Brother UK's Rochelle Rockman promo image and pictured with Philip Regan.
Big Brother UK's Rochelle's outburst leaves fans debating if she's genuine. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK's Rochelle Rockman's recent outburst has left fans questioning if she's playing up to the cameras.

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Since Big Brother UK started last week, viewers have followed the highs and lows of Rochelle Rackham's time in the house. However, fans are now questioning whether she's genuine following her recent outburst.

In last night's episode (22nd September), Rochelle left the bedroom upset and claimed she had an "emergency". She then told Philip Regan: "They've got my shoes. They've gotta give me my f------ shoes back!

"I only gave it to them because I thought I was going, didn't I? Now I've got no shoes! What am I going to do"

Rochelle was recently up for the first eviction but was saved, so it's most likely she gave production her shoes when she was packing as she thought she would be leaving.

Big Brother's Rochelle Rackman and Phillip Reegan picture in last night's episode.
Big Brother's Rochelle was saved at the first eviction. Picture: ITV

Discussing Rochelle's recent outburst, one fan commented: "She’s definitely playing up to the camera but I respect it, knows what she’s doing."

Another commented: "She must be acting I'm not having it." A third person penned: "Her playing up for the cameras is going to get boring real fast!"

Despite the criticism, many fans are loving the drama she's bringing to the show. One wrote: "Say what you want about her she’s brilliant TV she needs to stay for as long as possible."

Someone else said: "Hahaha she’s amazing! Best housemate 😂😂"

On X, a fan wrote: "rochelle waking up to have a breakdown after forgetting her shoes, she's perfect television #bbuk"

Rochelle was saved from the first eviction but she wasn't very happy it.

In the diary room, Rochelle discussed the public's decision to keep her in the house saying: "They've seen that I've wanted to go home and they all hate me, so they're making me stay."

She even shockingly claimed: "Oh, this has got to be the worst day of my life."

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