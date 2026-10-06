Who is Big Brother UK's Rob Stirzaker? Age, job and where he's from

Who is Big Brother UK's Rob Stirzaker? Age, job and where he's from. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Rob Stirzaker from his age to where he's from.

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Being in the Big Brother house hasn't always been easy for Rob Stirzaker, but fans are loving the confidence he's shown recently and are backing him to win the show.

Although Rob's joy hasn't always been well-received by his housemates, it's something he prided himself on before entering the house.

He said: “I think I’ll bring energy. I’ll bring lots of jazz hands. I’m just in it for a fun time. At the end of the day, I just love bringing the good vibes and hopefully if I can spread some joy among everyone.”

While the nation continues to fall in love with Rob, here's everything you need to know about him.

Read more: Big Brother UK couple welcome baby boy a year after meeting on the show

Big Brother's Rob would spend the prize money on a hot tub . Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Rob?

The housemate is 25 years old.

What is Big Brother's Rob's job?

Rob is a radio presenter for The Voice North Devon, where he regularly presents the Saturday Drivetime and Early Breakfast shows.

Where is Big Brother's Rob from?

He resides in Bideford, a small town in north Devon.

What is Big Brother's Rob Instagram?

It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Rob's Instagram!

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