Big Brother fans call out Rhianna over shocking Rochelle comment

Big Brother fans call out Rhianna over shocking Rochelle comment. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's what Big Brother fans are saying about Rhianna Collins' friendship with Rochelle Rackman.

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Throughout the highs and lows of the Big Brother house, Rhianna Collins and Rochelle Rackman have maintained a close friendship; however, things have shifted between them recently.

In a recent episode, the housemates received a visit from their loved ones. During Rochelle's visit, her husband warned her she should be "careful" of close friend Philip Regan. When Rochelle later confided in Rhianna about having no support in the house, Rhianna reassured her that she had her support.

However, the following day, Rhianna reflected on her friendship with Rochelle telling Philip: "I do have love for her [Rochelle], like I do. I think we all do. But at the same time, I think if she wasn't here the place would get on better."

Despite their friendship, fans have noticed a shift in Rhianna's behaviour towards Rochelle, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Big Brother's Rhianna and Rochelle have been close friends. Picture: ITV

On Instagram, fans have noticed that Rhianna has been speaking about Rochelle behind her back. One commented: "Why is Rihanna turning on Rochelle with such a vengeance 🤔 All of a sudden going round the house. Odd."

Another said: "Not Rhianna switching on Rochelle since been told ppl were chanting "get Rochelle out" 🤣 Rhianna and Philip need to go next please."

A third person penned: "Rhianna doing some damage control 😂 Week 7 everything has changed in the last 48 hours."

On X, people shared the same feelings about Rhianna. One fan wrote: "rhianna do be flip flopping this whole episode with her feelings on rochelle and telling literally anyone #bbuk."

Another wrote: "Sorry I hate rochelle but the thought of her bonding with Rhianna and matching hairstyle for eviction night only for her and Philip to call her an old insecure copy cat who doesn’t dress her age oh i’m SICK #BBUK."

Life in the Big Brother house hasn't been easy for Rhianna recently, as her relationship with Omar El Mayer has been a major talking point. Their argument on episode 32 (19th October) received 7,138 Ofcom complaints.

During the episode, Omar and Rhianna had a conversation after they both claimed the other had been "acting weird". Rhianna apologised for her recent behaviour and revealed she struggles to discuss her feelings.

Omar responded by telling her that her difficulty to share her emotions was "immature" and it was something she needed to "work on".

Despite Omar receiving a formal warning, fans were left unimpressed, describing it as 'vague' and 'weak'. This prompted an insider to reveal that Omar is being 'seriously challenged' in unaired diary room chats.

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