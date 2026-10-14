Big Brother's Rhianna reveals she's using a fake name

14 October 2026, 11:30 | Updated: 14 October 2026, 14:27

Big Brother's Rihanna Collins promo image and pictured in the house.
Big Brother's Rhianna reveals she's using a fake name. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother's Rhianna Collins has revealed her fake name was inspired by a celebrity.

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Since entering the Big Brother house, Rhianna Collins has kept it under wraps to her fellow housemates that she doesn't use the name she was given at birth.

Unlike her fellow housemates, Rhianna has already appeared on reality TV before. Last year, she was in a relationship with Made In Chelsea star Freddy Knatchbull, and briefly starred on the show.

It was during one appearance on the hit show that she revealed she changed her name at only six years old, after moving to the UK from Russia.

Big Brother's Rhianna Collins pictured during an interview.
Big Brother's Rhianna wants to win the £100k prize pot so she can have her "own money". Picture: ITV

During Rhianna's appearance on Made In Chelsea last year, she revealed that she changed her name at six years old when she gained British citizenship.

She said: "I'm Russian. I've lived everywhere. I changed my name too, when I was like six. Because my mum became a British citizen.

"As a six-year-old, she's asking me 'Oh, change your name if you want.' And I was like 'Okay.' Gave her three options: Zendaya, Rihanna like the singer, or Kylie Jenner."

Although Rhianna is yet to discuss her name change on the show, Johanne Cade recently appeared on 'Not My Bagg' podcast where she talked about it.

She said: "Do you know that's not even her real first name? She changed her name to Rhianna. Can you imagine the audacity of somebody to rename their first name after the Queen Rhianna."

Big Brother's Rhianna Collins pictured on Made In Chelsea with ex Freddy Knatchbull
Big Brother's Rhianna discussed her name change on Made In Chelsea. Picture: E4

What is Big Brother Rhianna's real name?

Rhianna is yet to reveal what her birth name actually is. Bookmark this page and we'll update you if she speaks about it!

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