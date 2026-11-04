Big Brother's Rhianna drops major hint she'll dump Omar when he leaves show

Big Brother's Rhianna drops major hint she'll dump Omar when he leaves show . Picture: TikTok & ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother's Rhianna Collins has shared a video that has fans thinking she plans to dump Omar El Mayer when he gets out of the house.

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After fans were convinced she was still "in love", former Big Brother housemate Rhianna Collins seems to have changed her mind when it comes to her romance with Omar El Mayer.

On the show, Rhianna and Omar formed a romantic connection. However, things turned sour as the weeks progressed, with the pair arguing more than ever.

The fallout from their arguments was major, particularly for Omar. Woman's Aid released a statement about his behaviour, he received extended diary room chats, and one episode received a shocking 13,000 Ofcom complaints.

Fresh from eviction, Rhianna has watched some of the scenes back and hinted that things are over between them.

Big Brother's Rhianna Collins and Omar El Mayer pictured in the house. Picture: ITV

Taking to TikTok, Rhianna hinted a split was on the cards when she was seen singing along to Sabrina Carpenter‘s song 'Nobody’s Son', specifically the lyrics: That boy is corrupt / Could you raise him to love me maybe? / He sure f----d me up / And yes I'm talking 'bout your baby.

If that wasn't telling enough Rhianna captioned it, "Took me a second", and she wrote across the screen: "After watching THAT episode and all my self worth coming back"

The comments were flooded with support, with one fan writing: "Yaaaaaassssss thank god you’ve seen the light!!!!"

Another wrote: "That’s right queen"

Rhianna even liked a comment that read: "Thank goodness for that because when you let him make you feel guilty about saying please to lynx I thought you’re a gonner 🤣"

Big Brother's. Picture: TikTok

When Rhianna first left the house, she went on TikTok livestream and revealed that she had watched back some of the scenes with Omar and it has changed her opinion on the situation.

She said: "When I watched it back, even me I was like, 'why am I apologising right now?' but I think it's just something that, I'm young, I need to navigate it.

"I would just say wait for the reunion because there are somethings that I watch back and I would not ever, ever let a boy speak to me like that."

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