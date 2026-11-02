Big Brother's Rhianna responds to Chelsey's 'Mean Girls' post

2 November 2026, 12:22 | Updated: 2 November 2026, 14:07

Big Brother's Rhianna Collins pictured on a podcast and hugging Chelsey Ammari in the house.
Big Brother's Rhianna reveals true feelings about Chelsey and their friendship. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's everything Big Brother's Rhianna Collins said about her friendship with former housemate Chelsey Ammari.

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Since leaving the Big Brother house, Rhianna Collins has shared her true feelings towards former housemate Chelsey Ammari after the pair were besties on the show.

While in the house, Rhianna, Chelsey, Omar El Mayer, and Lynx Noumey formed a friendship group, which some viewers accused of being cliquey. However, it quickly fell apart following Chelsey's eviction in the first few weeks of the show.

Back in the outside world, Chelsey has been vocal sharing her thoughts about her former housemates online. But in one recent post over Halloween weekend, she claimed that herself, Rhianna, and Omar were 'mean girls', having used an AI generated image of them on the movie poster for Mean Girls.

During an exit interview, Rhianna has made it clear that she's not interested in the 'mean girl' narrative, while also revealing where her friendship with Chelsey stands now.

AI generated picture of a mean girls poster with Lynx, Rhianna, Chelsey, and Omar.
Big Brother's Chelsey posted this on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Following her eviction, Rhianna appeared on Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother:The Group Chat, where she was asked if she's spoken to Chelsey since leaving.

She said: "Briefly. First of all, even in the house, we had like discussions about Chelsey and everything. And like week one, she and I were together. And I have so much love for her and all of that. But I did notice when she did leave, I felt like I started becoming a bit more myself.

"And I don't know if it was because when it was me and Chelsey, it was so like me, Chelsey, Lynx, and Omar."

She continued: "Sometimes I did feel like I would go speak to other people and then Chelsey would quickly drag me over, this and that, which I was happy with and fine with. But I noticed such a difference when she did leave that I was with everyone, I started speaking to everyone much more."

Rhianna also added: "I have seen a couple of Chelsey's livestreams and stuff that my sister showed me and she was like, 'Chelsey's not your friend'."

Big Brother's Rhianna, Chelsey, Lynx, and Omar pictured in the house.
Big Brother's. Picture: ITV

Rhianna also discussed the 'mean girls' image that Chelsey posted online. She said: "I think she wants this narrative to keep going of like mean girls of me, Lynx, her, and Omar.

"I get it, you left week two that's the last thing you knew about really, but since being in the house we have expanded a lot more. We are friendly with everyone."

She continued: "She had posted on Instagram like this Mean Girls thing and it was an AI photo of me, Lynx, Omar, and her. Just leave it now. I'm not interested in that, again that's the last thing you knew about. But that isn't a friend to have who keeps going with that narrative."

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