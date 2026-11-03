Every Big Brother 2026 housemate that won't be at the reunion revealed

3 November 2026, 21:00

Big Brother Rochelle Rackman arguing with Pauline Adeyemo and Harry Symonds holding her back and Philip Regan angry.
Every Big Brother 2026 housemate that won't be at the reunion revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s every Big Brother 2026 housemate that won't be in attendance at the one-off reunion special.

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Before we bid farewell to one of the most chaotic seasons of Big Brother yet, we've got an explosive reunion to look forward to.

With this year's housemates becoming the first to reunite after the finale episode, fans tuning in can expect “big revelations, unfinished business and plenty of drama”.

But with Philip skipping his interview on Big Brother: The Group Chat, fans are wondering if he, or any of the other cast, will be missing the reunion as well.

Big Brother housemates pictured together.
The Big Brother reunion will take place this Friday. Picture: ITV

Which Big Brother 2026 housemates won't be at the reunion?

The Sun have reported that the Celebrity housemates Jedward, Gemma Collins and Tiffany Pollard will not be making an appearance at the reunion.

Since Big Brother started nearly eight weeks ago, the contestants and viewers have enjoyed the surprise appearances of the celebrity housemates.

Fans enjoyed Tiffany's stint in the house so much they hailed her as "TV gold" following her intense argument with Philip Regan before his eviction.

Big Brother celebrity guest Tiffany Pollard and Philip Regan pictured arguing in the house.
Big Brother celebrity housemate Tiffany Pollard argued with Philip. Picture: ITV

With the way things stand both in the Big Brother house and in the outside world, the reunion is shaping up to be very messy.

At the moment, it's unclear where Rhianna Collins and Chelsey Ammari friendship stands after Rhianna made it clear that she's not interested in the 'mean girl' narrative Chelsey has supposedly fuelled.

Meanwhile, Johanne Cade recently called Rhianna a "serpent" during a TikTok Live, leaving fans even more excited for Friday's reunion.

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