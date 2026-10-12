Big Brother UK fans convinced "unhinged" Philip and Rochelle row was fake

12 October 2026, 11:52

Big Brother UK Philip Regan pointing his finger and Rochelle Rackman looking confused.
Big Brother UK fans convinced "unhinged" Philip and Rochelle row was fake. Picture: YouTube

By Lily Bell

Was Philip Regan and Rochelle Rackman's argument in front of Gemma Collins in Big Brother UK real?

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Tensions reached boiling point in last night's episode (11th October) when Big Brother's Philip Regan verbally attacked Rochelle Rackman for calling him a "liar".

During the episode, Philip and Rochelle discussed with celebrity housemate Gemma Collins how they felt when new contestants Twinks Burnett and Catrin Richards joined the house. Philip said: "I told her [Twinks]. I said, 'You've come into our house. Our house!' I said, 'Don't you f-----g forget it'."

Rochelle instantly responded: "You didn't f-----g say it like that." When Rochelle questioned Philip further, he became angry with her and shouted: "You've called me a f-----g liar!"

Although Rochelle denied calling him a "liar", Philip told her to stay away from him. Philip's outburst at Rochelle has left fans shocked, given that Philip and Rochelle have shared a close bond in the house.

Big Brother's Philip Regan and Rochelle Rackman pictured talking to Gemma Collins.
Big Brother's Philip and Rochelle told Gemma Collins how they felt with two new housemates. Picture: YouTube

With many Big Brother fans believing the argument was fake, they shared their thoughts on social media. One commented: "is he alright?? nah that’s not normal behaviour."

Another said: "Well that was zero to hundred!"

A third person penned: "Nah Philip needs to chill, no need to speak to Rochelle like that."

On X, one fan tweeted: "Phillip is unhinged but you see how Rochelle barely said anything in response to his vile behaviour #bbuk."

Someone else said: "is it just me or did that fight between philip and rochelle look so fake ? 😭😭 #bbuk"

Big Brother's Philip Regan pictured looking angry.
Big Brother's Philip's outburst shocked fans. . Picture: YouTube

This isn't the first time Philip and Rochelle have come to blows. In a past episode, Rochelle asked Philip, who identifies as gay, which girl would be his type in the house.

He replied: "None of them. Why should I have a type? Now listen, listen f-----g carefully to me. No, this is no joke. Don't be going on about that because I'll f-----g turn. I f---ing will. I'm gay. I don't like women.

"So I don't know why people's asking me, 'what f-----g type'. None of them my type. So we'll leave it at that."

Despite their tense exchange, Rochelle quickly apologised which Philip accepted.

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