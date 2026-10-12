Big Brother UK fans convinced "unhinged" Philip and Rochelle row was fake

Big Brother UK fans convinced "unhinged" Philip and Rochelle row was fake. Picture: YouTube

By Lily Bell

Was Philip Regan and Rochelle Rackman's argument in front of Gemma Collins in Big Brother UK real?

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Tensions reached boiling point in last night's episode (11th October) when Big Brother's Philip Regan verbally attacked Rochelle Rackman for calling him a "liar".

During the episode, Philip and Rochelle discussed with celebrity housemate Gemma Collins how they felt when new contestants Twinks Burnett and Catrin Richards joined the house. Philip said: "I told her [Twinks]. I said, 'You've come into our house. Our house!' I said, 'Don't you f-----g forget it'."

Rochelle instantly responded: "You didn't f-----g say it like that." When Rochelle questioned Philip further, he became angry with her and shouted: "You've called me a f-----g liar!"

Although Rochelle denied calling him a "liar", Philip told her to stay away from him. Philip's outburst at Rochelle has left fans shocked, given that Philip and Rochelle have shared a close bond in the house.

Big Brother's Philip and Rochelle told Gemma Collins how they felt with two new housemates. Picture: YouTube

With many Big Brother fans believing the argument was fake, they shared their thoughts on social media. One commented: "is he alright?? nah that’s not normal behaviour."

Another said: "Well that was zero to hundred!"

A third person penned: "Nah Philip needs to chill, no need to speak to Rochelle like that."

On X, one fan tweeted: "Phillip is unhinged but you see how Rochelle barely said anything in response to his vile behaviour #bbuk."

Someone else said: "is it just me or did that fight between philip and rochelle look so fake ? 😭😭 #bbuk"

Big Brother's Philip's outburst shocked fans. . Picture: YouTube

This isn't the first time Philip and Rochelle have come to blows. In a past episode, Rochelle asked Philip, who identifies as gay, which girl would be his type in the house.

He replied: "None of them. Why should I have a type? Now listen, listen f-----g carefully to me. No, this is no joke. Don't be going on about that because I'll f-----g turn. I f---ing will. I'm gay. I don't like women.

"So I don't know why people's asking me, 'what f-----g type'. None of them my type. So we'll leave it at that."

Despite their tense exchange, Rochelle quickly apologised which Philip accepted.

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