Big Brother fans call Philip “two-faced” after revealing honest opinion of Rochelle

16 October 2026, 12:17

Big Brother Philip Regan and Rochelle Rackman pictured in the house.
Big Brother fans call Philip “two-faced” after revealing honest opinion of Rochelle. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK's Philip Regan has called fellow housemate Rochelle Rackman "spoiled" after he revealed his true feelings about her.

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Although Big Brother’s Philip Regan and Rochelle Rackman appeared to share a close bond, even referring to themselves as 'Posh and Becks', they have butted heads a few times in the house.

During a recent challenge, Harry Symonds became upset as Rochelle's constant comments made him feel "stupid". Philip later spoke to Lynx Noumey about Rochelle's behaviour, saying: "I haven't got no time for her. I haven't, I'm telling you, I'm speaking honest with you."

He added: "See, she's had a very privileged childhood. Privileged life. And I think she's been spoiled, and I think she's got away with everything, and everything she wants, she got. She never wants to listen about you, about your life, about your things. And you know what? I'm not really interested and I don't want to tell her."

Since the conversation aired, fans have called Philip out on social media as he's yet to share his honest feelings with her, despite her believing they're very close friends.

Big Brother's Philip Regan and Rochelle Rackman pictured talking to Gemma Collins in bed.
Big Brother's Philip and Rochelle recently argued in front of Gemma Collins. Picture: ITV

On a clip of Philip's conversation with Lynx, one fan commented: "Now go say that to her face Phillip 😂"

Someone else said: "Bet he will be buddy buddy again with Rochelle 😁"

A third person penned: "Let's be real; Phillip never saw her as a friend, she just believed he was hers."

A few fans have even called Philip two-faced, with one fan writing: "Philip is the most two faced game player I’ve ever seen OMG!"

One fan wrote on Reddit: "Phillip is so two-faced it's crazy, not long ago he was telling Rochelle she's his only friend in here!"

There have also been fans who have sympathised with Rochelle and felt she needed to know what Philip has been saying behind her back. A fan commented: "Rochelle gotta know big brother."

Another said: "I hope Rochelle senses Phillips energy and stays with the girls more."

One even said: "Omg when bb repeats this rochelle is going to be devastated 😬🫢"

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