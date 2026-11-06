Real reason why Philip isn't at the Big Brother reunion

Why Philip isn't at the Big Brother reunion explained. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK 2026 housemate Philip was noticeably missing from the reunion, here's why.

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For the first time ever, Big Brother UK hosted a reunion which saw the housemates come back together for one final time after Rochelle was crowned the winner of the show.

As expected, there were fireworks as all of the housemates had some kind of drama they wanted to address or conflict they wanted to rehash. But amongst the chaos it was obvious one of the biggest characters this series was absent.

Philip wasn't with the cast to film the reunion, which some viewers had predicted after her skipped his appearance on Big Brother: The Group Chat after his eviction.

So, why wasn't Philip at the reunion? Here's what he's shared.

Big Brother fans last saw Philip when he was evicted from the show. Picture: ITV

Why isn't Philip at the Big Brother reunion?

Philip took to Instagram to share a message with fans, saying that he wasn't at the reunion or on Big Brother: The Group Chat due to a bereavement.

He said: "I would like to take a moment to personally apologise to everyone for not being able to attend the Big Brother Group Chat or Reunion.

"Unfortunately, due to a death in my family, we have been dealing with a very difficult and emotional time. Family comes first and I needed to take a step back from everything to be with my loved ones and deal with this personal loss."

His statement ended with: "I hope you all understand that this was not a decision taken lightly and I am truly sorry. I want to thank everyone who has continued to support me and your kindness has been greatly appreciated. Please respect my family's privacy during this difficult time."

Big Brother's Philip is known as 'Queen of Scotty Road' on social media. Picture: Instagram

The week before the reunion, Big Brother: The Group Chat host Kate Lawler had said that he wasn't on their show because he needed to be with family.

She said: "Philip would be joining us but unfortunately, he can't be with us today because he's needed at home with his family. But we hope he will be on the show later on this week."

The other housemates not at reunion were the celebrity guests, Tays, Jedward, Gemma Collins and Tiffany Pollard.

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