Who is Big Brother UK's Philip Regan 'Queen of Scotty Road'? Age, job and where he's from

Who is Big Brother UK's Philip Regan? Age, job and where he's from. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Philip Regan from his age to his job.

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Since entering the house, Big Brother UK contestant Philip Regan has embraced a straight-talking, no-nonsense approach, which hasn't always gone down well with his fellow housemates.

Before the show, Philip said he doesn't have any strategy, but he's confident he'll make it to the final. He said: “Day by day – I am who I am. No airs and graces. As I always say, you can’t put a mask on. You might be able to for a few hours, but you can’t put it on for eight weeks (and I’m going to go right to the end).”

While Philip navigates life in the house with two new housemates, here's everything we know about him.

Big Brother's Philip. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Philip?

He is 53 years old, making him one of the oldest contestants in the house.

What is Big Brother's Philip's job?

Philip is a content creator and is known online as 'Queen of Scotty Road'. The nickname was given to him as a child after growing up around Scotland Road in Liverpool.

It's reported that Philip has a massive online following, but his account has been temporarily removed while he's on the show, which is standard protocol for Big Brother.

Where is Big Brother's Philip from?

If you couldn't tell from his Scouse accent, Philip is from Liverpool.

What is Big Brother's Philip Instagram and TikTok?

It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Philip's Instagram and TikTok!

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