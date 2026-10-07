Big Brother UK fans divided over Pauline and Rochelle's explosive row

Big Brother UK fans divided over Pauline and Rochelle's explosive row. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's what Big Brother UK fans think about Pauline Adeyemo and Rochelle Rackham's explosive argument.

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Tensions reached boiling point in Big Brother last night (6th October) when new housemate Catrin Richards voted for Pauline Adeyemo during a face-to-face nomination, making her vulnerable to eviction for the third time.

During a later conversation in the bathroom, Catrin told Pauline that her vote for her was "nothing personal". Pauline replied: "I'm really gonna be real right now. You just got here. This is my 3rd time going up. You can't ever check me on how to be, period."

When Pauline thought Catrin had left, she opened up about being up for eviction again, but, unbeknownst to her, Catrin was in the toilet and became upset. Once Rochelle Rackham learnt Catrin had been crying, she stormed into the bathroom and confronted Pauline, saying: "I hope you're f-----g proud of yourself."

The situation quickly erupted, as Pauline pointed her finger in Rochelle's face and told her she knew "nothing", before she was called to the Diary Room. Since the intense row aired, fans have been left divided and shared their opinion on the exchange.

Read more: Big Brother UK legend Gemma Collins is set to enter the house this week

Big Brother's Pauline and Rochelle after Catrin was upset. Picture: ITV

Many Big Brother fans sympathised with Pauline and believed she was trying to create a boundary with Catrin and process being evicted again. One commented on Instagram: "I dont think Pauline was in the wrong tonight."

Another said: "Just because Pauline isn't crying doesn't mean she's not hurting. She asked to be left alone and they pushed her too far. Team Pauline!"

A third penned: "Team Pauline! Leave her alone. The karen tears were NOT needed!"

On X, someone wrote: "I'm team pauline, rochelle knows exactly what she's doing shes starting to annoy me."

On the flip side, many fans have defended Rochelle's actions and believe she did the right thing sticking up for Catrin. One commented: "Credit to rochelle for comforting Catrin."

Someone else said: "Can tell Rochelle is a Mum🩷🩷💅🏼💅🏼".

Another person wrote: "get Pauline out, well played Rochelle for staying so calm."

A fan on X also defended Rochelle's actions, they said: "People are quick enough to put Rochelle down, but she deserves credit tonight. Her main priority was to calm and look after Catrin. She's very maternal and is the same with Rhianna."

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