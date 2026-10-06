Every job Big Brother UK's Pauline's had before the show
6 October 2026, 21:00
Here's every job Big Brother UK contestant Pauline Adeyemo has had before appearing on the show.
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Big Brother UK housemate Pauline Adeyemo is a woman of many talents! Fans have learned about the many job roles she's had throughout the years.
Before joining the show, Pauline revealed that working as a carer for her mum was the driving force behind her decision to apply for the show. She said: "The last three years of my life I’ve spent caring for my mother. And I also lost my father in March.
"So, I thought, ‘let me try and do something, that if the world was ending tomorrow, what would you do?’ I like to take on new opportunities because life is short.”
While Pauline continues to take on the Big Brother house, fans have found receipts that show Pauline really has an impressive CV.
Fans on X stumbled across a post from 2015, which shows Pauline posing in a West Ham kit making her debut for the Women’s team. The caption read: "19: Early change for the Hammers as Latoya Bailey comes off. Pauline Adeyemo is coming on for her Hammers debut #COYI"
It's unclear when Pauline stopped playing for West Ham, but in a pre-season article written in 2017 by her new team at the time, Dagenham and Redbridge, they describe Pauline as an "Ex Millwall & West Ham Striker".
Since her football days, Pauline has gone on to have a varied career, having worked in a number of different roles.
On a Reddit thread, fans found a YouTube video from 2022 when Pauline worked at a charity, Barking & Dagenham Giving. Plus, early on in her Big Brother stint, Pauline revealed that she had worked as a private investigator eight years ago.
And if that wasn't enough, Pauline is also a barber. In the house she gave Harry Symonds a haircut, which the housemates later discussed, with Rhianna Collins saying: "Pauline is apparently a barber."
Fans on social media have loved learning about Pauline's many past job roles. One fan on X wrote: "The way our Pauline has had every career… our barbie #BBUK"
Another fan on Reddit wrote: "I have always liked Pauline and this makes me like her even more. Jack of all trades."
Someone else said: "She’s lived a thousand lives 😂"
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