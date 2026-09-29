Who is Big Brother UK's Pauline Adeyemo? Age, job, where she's from and more

Who is Big Brother UK's Pauline Adeyemo? Age, job, where she's from and more. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Pauline Adeyemo.

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Having been saved twice by the public for eviction already, Big Brother's Pauline Adeyemo is still navigating life in the house.

Before joining the show, Pauline revealed what she'd spend the £50k prize money on, saying: “Definitely a few touches in the house that need to be done.

"A few renovations here and there to allow my mum to have some ease. She mentioned years ago that she wanted to go to Disneyland in Florida, so that’s definitely on the cards. And then I think I’ll make some adaptations to my motorbike as well.”

While Pauline takes on life in the Big Brother house, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 contestant.

Big Brother's Pauline has watched the show since she was 5 years old . Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Pauline?

Big Brother housemate Pauline Adeyemo is 31 years old, placing her in the middle age bracket among the housemates.

Where is Big Brother's Pauline from?

Pauline Adeyemo hails from Essex in the UK.

What is Big Brother's Pauline job?

Pauline Adeyemo has worked as a carer for her mum for the last three years.

Reflecting on why she applied for the show, Pauline said: "The last three years of my life I’ve spent caring for my mother. And I also lost my father in March.

"So, I thought, ‘let me try and do something, that if the world was ending tomorrow, what would you do?’ I like to take on new opportunities because life is short.”

What is Big Brother's Pauline instagram?

It appears all the Big Brother series 4 contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Pauline Adeyemo's Instagram!

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