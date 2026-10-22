Big Brother viewers slam show for 'vague' and 'weak' warning given to Omar

Big Brother viewers slam show for 'vague' and 'weak' warning given to Omar. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother has issued housemate Omar a verbal warning about his language and behaviour but viewers not impressed by it.

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It's been reported that ITV received more that 7,000 Ofcom complaints after airing scenes that viewers deemed uncomfortable between Big Brother UK housemates Omar and Rhianna in episode 32. Viewers felt that the behaviour Omar displayed was "manipulative", "emotionally abusive" and "coercive".

After fans rushed to social media to share their outrage, Women's Aid, a charity working to end domestic violence, released a statement in response saying it was "worrying" to see Big Brother air such behaviours.

While many called for Omar to be removed from the house, some said they'd settle for him receiving some kind of formal warning. But in last night's episode, viewers saw Omar receive a warning from Big Brother and they are unimpressed by the severity of it.

Big Brother fans complained to Ofcom after episode 32 aired. Picture: ITV

In episode 34, aired on Wednesday 21st October 2026, Omar was called into the diary room and told: "Omar, Big Brother needs to speak to you about some of your language and behaviour in the house.

"Omar, Big Brother wants to bring to your attention that at times it appears you are dismissing your fellow housemates' feeling and experiences and not acknowledging the impact such behaviour could have on your fellow housemates and the viewing public.

"Some of the language you have used, and the behaviour you have exhibited on more than one occasion could cause offense to your housemates or the viewing public."

But in response, Omar denied dismissing his fellow housemates' feelings and in particular said he has always "cared for" Rhianna.

After Omar had dismissed the claims, Big Brother added: "Omar you must always be mindful of the impact your language and behaviour can have on others."

Omar Gets A Warning For His Language | Big Brother 2026 Ep.34

In response to the warning that Omar received, one viewer said on X: "Is that it? Talk about beating around the bush!"

Another said: "Very weak warning and conversation"

A third wrote: "They barely gave this guy a warning don’t pmo."

Someone else called it "nothing more than a checkbox exercise to appease viewers". And some fans of the show said it was "too late" and "it was too vague".

Big Brother viewers suggested that Omar needed to be told specifically what he'd done to cause upset as they felt he didn't actually take any accountability.

After this some fans still want Omar removed from the house. One commented: "They didn’t even give him a warning he should be removed from the house."

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