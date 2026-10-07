Big Brother UK fans left angered by results of face-to-face nominations

7 October 2026, 16:23

Big Brother UK Catrin Richards at the nominations and Samuel Keen looking shocked.
Big Brother UK fans left angered by results of face-to-face nominations. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's what Big Brother UK fans think about the face-to-face nominations that's seen Rob Stirzaker and Pauline Adeyemo up for eviction.

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The Big Brother UK housemates didn't hold back during face-to-face nominations, but fans are now frustrated that Omar El Mayer and Rochelle Rackman weren't up for eviction.

During last night's episode (6th October), the constants were challenged to vote for two people for eviction and explain their choices in front of the whole group, which made for an uncomfortable watch.

Ultimately, Rob Stirzaker and Pauline Adeyemo received the most votes meaning they're in jeopardy of leaving the show.

Since the moment has aired, Big Brother fans have shared their frustration online that Omar and Rochelle weren't up for eviction following recent events.

Big Brother UK's Samuel Keen pictured explaining his vote for Omar El Mayer.
Big Brother UK's Samuel voted for Omar during the face-to-face nominations. Picture: ITV

Fans took to social media to share their annoyance about the situation. One commented on Instagram: "This is getting really ridiculous now! You guys clearly want Omar & Rochelle in this house for WHAT REASON."

Someone else said: "Sorry but this whole 2 only for evictions needs to end, how is it justifiable to have only 2 up when there’s 4 votes for Omar and Rochelle as well 🙄."

A third person penned: "I would have put Omar & Rochelle up too, doing head to heads every week is getting boring."

On X, one fan felt very passionately about the eviction, they wrote: "THIS EVICTION WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ROCHELLE VS OMAR, NOT PAULINE VS ROB #BBUK."

The spotlight has been on Omar and Rochelle more than ever following the disagreements they've had with their fellow housemates.

Rochelle’s most recent row with evicted housemate Johanne Cade caused Johanne to receive a formal warning, which many fans felt was unfair

Meanwhile, Omar recently got into a heated discussion with new housemate Twinks Burnett as he discussed his discomfort with her identifying as a witch.

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