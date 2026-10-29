Big Brother's Omar called a "hypocrite" for giving Rochelle advice after record number of Ofcom complaints

29 October 2026, 16:53

Big Brother&squot;s Omar called a "hypocrite" for giving Rochelle advice after record number of Ofcom complaints
Big Brother's Omar called a "hypocrite" for giving Rochelle advice after record number of Ofcom complaints. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK fans are reacting to Omar telling Rochelle to be more "mindful" days before the final.

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The Big Brother UK 2026 final is nearing and viewers are convinced Omar is now looking for his own "redemption arc" after he pulled Rochelle to the side and suggested that she needs to be more "mindful" with her comments.

With Tiffany Pollard launched into the house and telling Philip what the public think of his "backstabbing" ways, it seems a few of the contestants are becoming hyper aware of how they're being perceived by the viewing public.

Sat on the sofas, Omar said to Rochelle: "I want to give you some advice, and take it how you wish but just try and be mindful. Some things you say might offend people."

Omar told Rochelle that the things she says can come across "discriminatory"
Omar told Rochelle that the things she says can come across "discriminatory". Picture: ITV

This comes after Omar became the most complained about contestant in the show's history as Ofcom reported a record number of 22,499 complaints being made to them over his treatment of Rhianna.

With that in mind, fans are astonished by him giving Rochelle advice. One said: "Rihanna and Omar giving Rochelle advice on how to speak to people is hilarious 🤣"

Another wrote: "omar giving rochelle life advice?? baby the enemy is closer than you think."

A third said: "omar being the one to tell rochelle to be mindful😭😭😭😭😭😭 the hypocrite😭"

Others are speculating that this is Omar's attempt to redeem himself in the public eye after he was given warnings by Big Brother.

One viewer posted: "Omar giving Rochelle advice is just more to his pathetic attempt to his redemption arc."

Another said: "Lol get Omar out of here. His really trying do this I'm a changed man redemption arc. If Rhianna wants to be with him then that's her business."

Speaking on Big Brother: The Group Chat Kate Lawler said she thinks Rochelle might actually take on his advice because she "loves Omar".

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