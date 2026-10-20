Women's Aid call out Big Brother for "platforming" Omar's "controlling behaviour"

Women's Aid have responded to viewer concern about Omar's behaviour on Big Brother UK. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Women's Aid have responded to viewer concern about Omar's behaviour on Big Brother UK.

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Big Brother have been called to remove housemate Omar from the house after "uncomfortable" scenes between him and Rhianna aired.

The pair struck up a romance in the house but recently they've been arguing a lot and a recent exchange caused outrage among fans. Viewers were appalled as they accused Omar of "gaslighting" Rhianna and even displaying "coercive" behaviours.

Many fans encouraged other viewers to complain to OFCOM, and now Women's Aid, a charity working to end domestic abuse, have spoken out and called out ITV for "platforming" controlling behaviour.

Big Brother's Rhianna was brought to tears over her exchange with Omar. Picture: ITV

Following the episode going to air, Women's Aid responded in a damning statement shared to their website and social media. Their headline reads: "Women’s Aid responds to controlling behaviour being platformed on Big Brother"

Women’s Aid Head of External Affairs, Veronica Oakeshott, said: "The nature of abuse means that it often begins with ‘red flag’ coercive and controlling behaviours like isolating you from friends or repeatedly putting you down, before escalating into other forms of abuse. Coercive control creates invisible chains and a sense of fear that impacts every element of a survivor’s life.

"It’s worrying to see behaviours like this being given a platform in popular media like Big Brother. We’ve been contacted by many viewers who have expressed concern. Not only does Big Brother risk minimising survivors’ experiences, it also risks presenting abuse as a form of entertainment. We must do better to call out and reject abuse as soon as we see it, so women and children can learn the signs and themselves feel confident in speaking up and seeking safety."

She added: "Producers should understand their responsibility to keep contestants emotionally and physically safe. The women in these programmes are real people and need real support.

"We continue to urge television companies such as ITV to engage with experts like Women’s Aid to understand the nature of abuse and how they can do better to protect contestants. We would welcome a discussion with the Big Brother team."

A spokesperson for ITV have said, via The Sun: "All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectations for appropriate behaviour and language.

"Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and any instances of inappropriate behaviour are responded to appropriately. Welfare and safeguarding are prioritised throughout the production, with a dedicated welfare team available to support Housemates before, during and after their time in the House."

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