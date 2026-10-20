Big Brother fans want Omar removed from the house for shocking behaviour towards Rhianna

Big Brother fans want Omar removed from the house for shocking behaviour towards Rhianna. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK fans are appalled by Omar and Rhianna's recent argument, accusing Omar of "gaslighting" and "coercive" behaviour.

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After days of tension between Big Brother UK 2026 stars Omar and Rhianna - who sparked up a romance in the house - the pair decided to address their problems during last night's episode (ep. 31).

While Rihanna aired her issues with Omar he told her that "your feelings aren't facts" and continued to dismiss her claims that he's upset her. That conversation ended with her saying they should just be friends and Omar went on to tell their house mate Yasmin that Rihanna was behaving like a "little b------".

By the end of the episode, the pair were hugging and kissing again as Omar whispered in Rihanna's ear that she needed to "fix up" her behaviour and stop "moving mad".

In the house, co-stars like Catrin and Twinks called their relationship "toxic" and now viewers have aired their concern with the scenes they watched.

Rhianna and Omar discussing their issues in the Big Brother garden. Picture: ITV

Rhianna was brought to tears after her fall out with Omar. Picture: ITV

On X, one viewer said: "Omar needs a warning for his emotionally abusive behavior. That is NOT okay. “Don’t talk about me…” 🚩 “Don’t cry…” 🚩 “Don’t look away from me…” 🚩 “Sort yourself out…” 🚩 “Fix up…” 🚩"

Another wrote: "This has become dangerous now. Omar needs removing from the house. He has been gaslighting and emotionally abusing Rhianna for weeks. You don’t have to be a genius to know what would be happening if the cameras and other housemates weren’t there."

A post also pointed out how ex Housemate Millie and Big Brother: The Group Chat guest Dean both went online and called for Omar to be removed from the house after his behaviour. Dean ended his statement saying: "Someone call Woman's Aid."

Big Brother's Omar whispering into Rhianna's ear. Picture: ITV

Over on Instagram the reaction has been the same, under a clip of the exchange, one viewer wrote: "This is what a coercive, Manipulative and gaslighting relationship looks like."

Another said: "What we are watching tonight is genuinely one of the worst things I’ve seen on reality tv ever. Producers have to intervene."

Many fans have also called for viewers to put forward OFCOM complaints after the episode.

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