Big Brother hit with over 7,000 Ofcom complaints due to Omar's behaviour towards Rhianna

22 October 2026, 12:28

Big Brother's Omar El Mayer and Rhianna Collins pictured talking.
Big Brother hit with over 7,000 Ofcom complaints due to Omar's behaviour towards Rhianna. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother has seen a rise in Ofcom complaints after Omar El Mayer and Rhianna Collins had a tense argument in episode 32.

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Big Brother has received more than 7,000 Ofcom complaints following Omar El Mayer's shocking behaviour towards Rhianna Collins in episode 32 (19th October).

When Omar entered the house he quickly struck up a romantic connection with Rhianna, which fans enjoyed watching unfold. However, as the weeks progressed things turned sour, with the pair arguing more than ever.

Omar's ongoing behaviour has even prompted Women's Aid, a charity working to end domestic abuse, to release a statement calling out ITV for "platforming" "controlling" behaviour.

As fans demand for Omar to be removed from the house, Ofcom have revealed the shocking number of complaints they've received.

Big Brother's Rhianna Collins and Omar El Mayer pictured together.
Big Brother fans have claimed Rhianna and Omar's connection has become toxic. Picture: ITV

Ofcom released a report revealing that Big Brother received 8,222 complaints between Tuesday 13th October and Monday 19th October, with episode 32 (19th October) being responsible for a shocking 7,138 of the complaints.

During the episode, Omar and Rhianna had a conversation after they both claimed the other had been "acting weird". Rhianna apologised for her recent behaviour and revealed she struggles to discuss her feelings, saying: "I don't like speaking about my feelings. I don't do it. I just don't really show emotions out of here"

Omar responded by telling her that her difficulty to share her emotions was "immature" and it was something she needed to "work on".

Despite Rhianna trying to open up, Omar said: "Your feelings aren't fact unfortunately. I do appreciate the way you feel a lot, but it's just not a fact and it's completely irrelevant to the world."

Following their conversation, Rhianna spoke with Rochelle Rackman and Philip Regan in the bedroom about their chat, before Omar approached her and whispered in her ear: "Do me a favour. I know you're upset, but don't talk about me. Thank you."

Big Brother's Omar El Mayer pictured talking to Rhianna Collins in the bedroom with Rochelle Rackman and Philip Regan there.
Big Brother's Omar told Rhianna not to share details of their conversation. Picture: ITV

Omar's behaviour hasn't gone unnoticed, as in last night's episode (21st October) he received a verbal warning from Big Brother.

They said: "Omar, Big Brother wants to bring to your attention that at times it appears you are dismissing your fellow housemates' feeling and experiences and not acknowledging the impact such behaviour could have on your fellow housemates and the viewing public.

"Some of the language you have used, and the behaviour you have exhibited on more than one occasion could cause offence to your housemates or the viewing public."

Despite the warning, Omar denied dismissing his fellow housemates' feelings and in particular said he has always "cared for" Rhianna.

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