Big Brother's Omar's extended diary room chats won't be aired due to "medically confidential" content

Big Brother's Omar diary room chats won't be aired in due to "medically confidential" content. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

A Big Brother insider has claimed Omar El Mayer is being ‘seriously challenged’ in the diary room after his behaviour towards Rhianna Collins led to 7,138 complaints.

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Over the past few weeks, Big Brother's Omar has navigated an on-and-off romance with fellow housemate Rhianna. Recently, the pair have been arguing more than ever, with episode 32 (19th October) being one of their worst fall outs.

While Rhianna tried to open up to him about her recent feelings, Omar bluntly told her: "Your feelings aren't fact unfortunately. I do appreciate the way you feel a lot, but it's just not a fact and it's completely irrelevant to the world."

Since the conversation has aired on TV, it has received a shocking 7,138 Ofcom complaints and Women's Aid, a charity working to end domestic abuse, also released a statement online. This led to Big Brother airing a warning they gave Omar, but fans felt it was too "weak".

However, insiders have now claimed that the housemate was actually given a much longer warning but it will never he aired. Here's why.

Big Brother fans have claimed Rhianna and Omar's connection has become toxic. Picture: ITV

An insider source told The Sun: “Omar has been spending a LOT of time in the diary room this week but especially Tuesday and Wednesday. That session where he was given the warning went on for ages. A LOT more has been said in that room than has been shown but it won’t ever air because of privacy and confidentiality.

"Omar isn’t in there with just a producer, as is most often the case unless the conversation demands something different. He’s speaking with a mental health professional who is seriously challenging him on his behaviour as part of educating him about it."

They continued: "Viewers have noticed he genuinely doesn’t seem to think he’s done anything wrong and Big Brother’s psychotherapy team has been helping him try and understand. Conversations with the mental health professional are not broadcast because they’re medically confidential so viewers will never see those scenes.

“But if viewers think he just had that short dressing down then they are wrong. It might not have been finger wagging the whole time, but Omar has very much been made aware he has acted badly.”

The source also noted that since the sessions, Omar has been sharing some of the concerns around his behaviour with the other housemates and sought reassurance.

Despite Omar's efforts to fix his concerning behaviour, the source added that the housemates remain unaware of the extent of his actions.

They said: “Unfortunately the other housemates haven’t necessarily seen the red flag behaviour that Rhianna and viewers are aware of – or similarly don’t understand it.”

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