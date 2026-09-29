Who is Big Brother UK's Omar El Mayer? Age, job, where he's from and more

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The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
29 September 2026, 21:00
Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Omar El Mayer.
While the Big Brother housemates navigate the highs and lows of this unique experience, Omar El Mayer has been a standout contestant with fans.
Before joining the show, Omar revealed why he applied to be part of the experience. He said: “I applied to Big Brother for the opportunity, growth and experience."
"It’s a big opportunity to be involved in a project like Big Brother – not everyone gets to do something like that so it’s a pleasure that I’ve been selected.”
While Omar takes on life in the Big Brother house, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 contestant.
Omar El Mayer is 21 years old, making him one of the youngest contestants in the house.
Reflecting on the energy he'll bring to the show, Omar said: "I’m 21 years old so I’ll bring a different energy – something that people haven’t necessarily seen before on mainstream TV.”
Omar El Mayer resides in London.
Omar El Meyer is kept busy working as a jewellery seller.
It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house so you can't find Omar El Meyer on Instagram just yet.
Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Omar's Instagram!