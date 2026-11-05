Big Brother's Omar breaks silence on his treatment of Rhianna

5 November 2026, 14:44

Big Brother's Omar El Mayer pictured on a podcast and with Rhianna Collins in the house.
Big Brother's Omar breaks silence on his treatment of Rhianna. Picture: YouTube & ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's everything Big Brother's Omar El Mayer said about Rhianna Collins since leaving the show.

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Former Big Brother contestant Omar El Mayer has spoken out for the first time about his treatment of Rhianna Collins after Ofcom received over 13,000 complaints about his behaviour.

Fans initially enjoyed watching Omar and Rhianna form a romantic connection on the show. But, once things turned sour and they were arguing more than ever, fans were quick to criticise Omar's behaviour towards Rhianna.

Woman's Aid released a statement about his behaviour, he received extended diary room chats, and episode 32 (19th October) received a shocking 13,000 Ofcom complaints.

With it being unclear where their relationship currently stands — Rhianna previously hinted that she'll dump Omar once he leaves show — Omar has opened up about his treatment of Rhianna on the show.

Big Brother Rhianna Collins and Omar El Mayer.
Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Fresh from eviction, Omar appeared on Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother: The Group Chat, where he reflected on his relationship with Rhianna.

Host Katie Lawlor asked Omar about his current feelings towards Rhianna, after the nation watched some "uncomfortable" conversations between the pair on the show.

He replied: "Like you said, we did have a lot of highs and lows, and at the end of the day, we are navigating a relationship on telly. I remember there was a point where I've sat down and thought, 'oh my days I'm in a relationship'.

"There were times we argued a lot, but there were also great times. I think at times where I was a bit nasty I didn't mean to be that way, that wasn't my intention. I feel like there was a lot of miscommunication between the both of us. I feel like there was times where I was trying to communicate something but it didn't come out the right way."

He continued: "We did have loads of conversations, loads of interventions, that daily we'd always speak about things, and we really did iron it out towards the end. We just never saw that side of things ever again really."

Big Brother's Omar El Mayer pictured on Big Brother:The Group Chat podcast.
Big Brother's Omar. Picture: YouTube

Omar was also asked what he's learnt from his relationship with Rhianna in the house. He replied: "I think definitely being more open to understand, being more open to listen, and just really just giving everyone a chance and taking in everyone's point of view.

"At the end of the day, life isn't just one perspective. It isn't just my perspective in life. It's not only my world, the way I see it."

In final reflections, Omar added: "I feel like I've definitely learned that I should probably listen more."

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