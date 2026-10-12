Big Brother UK's Millie says her eviction wasn't "fair or accurate"

12 October 2026, 15:53

Big Brother UK's Millie Jarrett promo image and pictured looking shocked.
Big Brother UK's Millie says her eviction wasn't "fair or accurate" . Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK's Millie Jarrett left her job to join the show but was the first contestant to be evicted.

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Since leaving the Big Brother house, Millie Jarrett has released a statement where she has claimed her eviction wasn't "fair or accurate".

Millie was one of the youngest contestants to join the show and hoped to win so she could ensure her son had a "good start in life". However, her journey was cut short when she was voted out by the public in the series' first eviction.

In her statement, Millie reflected on her eviction and criticised how she was portrayed. She wrote: "I didn't know whether I should make a post about this or not, but here l am.

"I've been thinking a lot recently about my eviction and my experience on Big Brother. As grateful as I am for the opportunity and the experience, I can't help but feel a little hard done by when I look back at how everything happened."

Big Brother's Millie Jarrett pictured looking shocked.
Big Brother's Millie was the first contestant to be evicted. Picture: ITV

Millie then reflected on the bedroom situation between her and Pauline Adeyemo. She wrote: "On launch night, when everyone was getting their beds, we were all waiting around for around 45 minutes to an hour.

"I decided to go outside for a cigarette and some fresh air, and, knowing my luck, when I came back in, the bedroom was open, and I was left without a bed. I was more than happy to share with Pauline. It genuinely wasn't an issue for me whatsoever."

The evicted housemate then claimed that she and Pauline "never once argued over the beds", but secret moles Tays Taylor and Philip Regan used it as their reason for putting her up for eviction.

She continued: "If I had been nominated for a reason l felt was fair and accurate, I would have accepted it and taken it on the chin without a second thought."

"I understand that Big Brother is a game, that nominations are part of the experience, and that someone had to be the first person to leave. I'm not bitter about the fact that / was evicted, but I do feel disappointed about the circumstances surrounding it."

A screenshot from Big Brother's Millie Jarrett's video.
Big Brother's Millie has joked about wanting to return to the show. Picture: Instagram

Millie also revealed that much of her screen time was related to her weight, which she's since struggled with. She wrote: "Another thing that has been difficult for me is feeling as though the main screen time I received was related to my weight.

"I understand that it's a television show and that not everything can make the final edit, but it wasn't particularly nice to feel that this was what I was being portrayed through, especially when I know there was so much more to me that people didn't get the chance to see."

Later in the statement, Millie admitted she was disappointed with her outcome on the show, having made “huge sacrifices” to be there and wished the experience lasted a "little longer".

At the end of the statement, Millie thanked everyone for the support she's received since leaving the Big Brother house.

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