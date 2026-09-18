Who is Big Brother UK's Millie Jarrett? Age, job, boyfriend and child

Who is Big Brother UK's Millie Jarrett? Age, job, boyfriend and child. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Millie Jarrett from her age to her boyfriend.

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Having already handled weight comments from Rochelle Rackman, Millie Jarrett is one of Big Brother UK's newest and youngest contestants keeping us entertained on show this year.

Speaking about what type of housemate she thought she's be before the show, Millie had said: “A lot. I am very loud. I’m very spontaneous. I think I’ll bring the house character. I feel like people would probably come to me for things because I’m very loyal."

As Millie deals with the highs and lows of the Big Brother house, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 contestant.

Big Brother UK's Millie doesn't have a strategy on the show. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Millie?

She is one of the youngest contestants at 19 years old.

Where is Big Brother's Millie from?

Millie is from Paisley, a town in Scotland.

What is Big Brother's Millie job?

The housemate is kept busy working as a bartender.

Is Big Brother's Millie in a relationship?

Yes, she has a boyfriend called Olly Christou.

Speaking to The Renfrewshire Gazette, Olly shared his excitement to see her on Big Brother. He said: "The whole build up to the programme starting has been so exciting and I am so happy for her.

"Her family and friends have also been delighted for her and all willing her on to succeed."

Big Brother's Millie's boyfriend said she's a "loveable character". Picture: The Renfrewshire Gazette

Does Big Brother's Millie have a child?

Millie is a mother-of-one to a son.

If she won the £100k prize money, Millie revealed she'd spend the money on her son. She said: "I would definitely like to maybe start my own business or buy a house.

"I’ve got a son. So, I would make sure that the money goes to him and make sure he’s got a good start in life.”

What is Big Brother's Millie instagram?

It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Millie's Instagram!

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