Big Brother UK couple welcome baby boy a year after meeting on the show

5 October 2026, 15:16

Big Brother Elsa Rae and Marcus John pictured with their baby Marley and on the show last year.
Big Brother UK couple welcome baby boy year after meeting on show. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK 2025 stars Elsa Rae and Marcus John have announced the birth of their baby boy a year after they met on the show.

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After meeting on the show last year, Big Brother UK stars Elsa Rae and Marcus John have officially welcomed their first child together.

In the last series of Big Brother, the nation watched as Elsa and Marcus met and fell in love on the show. Although many fans were invested in their romance, others believed their connection was a 'showmance' due to how quickly their relationship developed.

Despite everyone's opinions, the pair continued their relationship in the outside world and six months later they announced they were expecting in an Instagram post.

Now, the pair have taken to social media again and announced the arrival of their baby boy!

Big Brother's Elsa Rae and Marcus John pictured in the house in last year.
Big Brother's Elsa and Marcus met in the house last year. Picture: ITV

In a sweet series of photos, Marcus can be seen smiling while Elsa lays in a hospital bed holding their baby. In another photo, Marcus was seen wearing medical scrubs and holding their newborn, while Elsa looked on lovingly.

They captioned the post: "Marley Isaac Mark John - Born on 02.10.26, our greatest creation🩵"

The comments were flooded by support from fans, one commented: "Omg congratulations guys 🥹🥹🩵🩵"

Someone else wrote: "Awww guys congratulations and welcome Marley🥹🫶🏽💕"

Even Jojo Siwa, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother last year and met boyfriend Chris Hughes on the show, commented: "Omg!!! Congratulations 🤍"

Big Brother Marcus John pictured holding their baby and Elsa Rae looking at him.
Big Brother Elsa and Marcus announced their pregnancy in March 2026 . Picture: Instagram

The couple have had lots to celebrate recently, as weeks after they announced their pregnancy Marcus asked Elsa to be his wife during their gender reveal.

Showing off her big ring, Elsa made the announcement on Instagram. She captioned the post: "The most special ring, on the most special day, we have come so far 💍🩵#love #babyboy."

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