Who is Big Brother UK's Lynx Noumey? Age, job, where he’s from and more

Who is Big Brother UK's Lynx Noumey? Age, job, where he’s from and more. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Lynx Noumey from his age to his job.

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From initially applying to Big Brother UK because it would be a "cool experience", Lynx Noumey has been on the show for over three weeks and nearly reached the halfway mark of the social experiment.

Before Lynx entered the Big Brother house, he revealed he didn't have a strategy to make it to the final. He said: “I think that if I just stay true to me, I’ll be fine. If I go in with some form of strategy, like a real like game plan, I’ll just get caught up.

"I’m not too good at lying. I’m just going to go in and do me and hopefully that’s good enough.”

While Lynx continues the social experiment, here's everything we know about him.

Big Brother's Lynx had a brief connection with Chelsey. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Lynx?

Lynx is one of the youngest housemates in Big Brother at 24 years old.

What is Big Brother's Lynx's job?

Lynx is kept busy working as a property developer.

Before joining Big Brother, Lynx revealed what he'd spend the £100k prize money on, saying: “I would give some to my mum, naturally. I’ve also got a really cool business idea that I want to get moving and I think it would be good to invest money into that.”

Where is Big Brother's Lynx from?

Lynx resides in London in his life outside of Big Brother.

What is Big Brother's Lynx Instagram?

It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Lynx's Instagram!

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