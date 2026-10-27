Big Brother fans praise Lynx for opening up about his body dysmorphia

Big Brother fans praise Lynx for opening up about his body dysmorphia . Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

"I feel so strange because I don't really speak about none of this. I feel like I'm about to cry."

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Big Brother housemate Lynx Noumey has vulnerably opened up about his secret battle with body dysmorphia for the first time on the show.

In last night's episode (26th October), Twinks Burnett, Omar El Mayer, Frankie Taber, and Lynx had a conversation about modelling. Twinks told Frankie, who has previously been signed by a model agency, that he had a commercial look, while Omar would be better suited to high fashion modelling.

Twinks then said to Lynx: "You're very commercial. You're a thick boy. You're not going to be sample sized." Lynx agreed with her, and admitted that when he was at his "right size" it was "fine".

Having recently been "signed", Lynx later opened up to Twinks about his body issues he's been dealing with.

Big Brother housemates discussed modelling. . Picture: YouTube

During a conversation with Twinks, Lynx became emotional as he opened up about his struggles with body dysmorphia. He said: "Oh, what the f--k? I feel weird, I feel so weird. I feel so strange because I don't really speak about none of this. I feel like I'm about to cry.

He continued: "I’ve spoken about having body dysmorphia before, but I haven't spoken about how it’s so intense. It's so intense. I didn't expect to get so out of shape in here.

"I was just like, 'Okay, cool. I'll treat it as if I'm bulking' to make it make sense in my head because it sort of makes no sense in my head, because I'm so strict on what I do. I have all the confidence in the world, but it's just, it's so weird. I can't even explain it."

Twinks then reiterated to Lynx that when she called his physique "thick" in an earlier conversation, she meant in a "muscular" way. She added: "You're a human being, Lynx, and I never would have even remotely thought that these thoughts were going on in your head and I'm so sorry for commenting on it.

Lynx accepted Twinks apology and admitted she "didn't do anything wrong", he just "spiralled" after their earlier conversation.

Big Brother's Lynx opened up to Twinks about his body issue struggles. Picture: YouTube

Many fans flooded the comments with messages of support and praise for Lynx’s vulnerability during the conversation. One wrote:" Proud of lynx for not bottling it up - it takes real courage to voice how you feel".

Someone else commented: "Body dysmorphia can affect everyone regardless. He’s in amazing shape but we all see ourselves differently. Chin up lynx 👏".

A third person penned: "Such a beautifully vulnerable conversation! I’m glad Lynx felt safe bringing that forward to Twinks, and that they had that moment. I think there are a lot of guys who feel like Lynx, it takes one brave example to inspire more men to be vulnerable 💗".

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