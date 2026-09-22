Big Brother UK house on 'lockdown' after ‘huge’ security breach

22 September 2026, 12:41

Big Brother UK contestants Jedward and 2026 cast.
Big Brother UK house on 'lockdown' after security breach. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Why was the Big Brother UK house on lockdown? Here's everything we know about the huge security breach that caused an evacuation.

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While the drama intensifies in the Big Brother UK house, it's been reported that the house was actually put on lockdown after a security breach.

Since the show returned to our TV screens over a week ago, series 4 has lived up to expectations and proven to be the most drama-filled season yet, with viewers watching new romances unfold and shocking outbursts take place.

As production try to manage the drama going on inside the house, they're now facing the new challenge of securing the house after fans succeeded in throwing tennis balls over the garden walls.

Big Brother's UK 2026 garden.
Big Brother UK housemates were told to leave the garden after security breach. Picture: ITV

Revealing more details about the security breach, a source at The Sun said: “The housemates were rushed into the house as tennis balls began flying over the compound walls and into the garden.

“Producers leapt into action and ordered them into the house and locked the doors. The housemates are on lock down as the teams secure the site. It’s a huge breach.”

Housemates were reportedly evacuated from the garden because the tennis balls could have contained anything and were considered a major security risk, with security completing a sweep of the area.

This isn't the first time the show has experienced a security breach. Back in 2023, a YouTuber tried to fly a drone over the house, and reportedly hacked into the team's radio systems, which allowed him to listen in on the conversations being had between security and the ITV crew.

While production deal with the recent security breach, Big Brother’s first evicted housemate, Millie Jarrett, has been sharing her very honest opinion of ex-housemates Omar El Mayer and Rhianna Collins.

Appearing on Big Brother:The Group Chat, Millie was asked if she was a fan of their romance, she instantly replied: "No, I'm not."

Millie was then asked if she thought their romance was for convenience as there was no one else in the house. She said: "100%. Number one, [Rhianna] she's a very boring person herself. And I think the only way she knows she'll get kept in is if she hooks up with someone. I genuinely think that's what it is."

Host Kate Lawler then asked if Rhianna was playing a game with Omar and Millie replied: "She is playing it 100% because she is not interested in Omar at all. When I was watching and I watched them kissing under the covers, I was like, 'Sorry, what? Make it make sense'."

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