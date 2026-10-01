Big Brother UK viewers fume over Johanne's formal warning for Rochelle row

Big Brother UK viewers fume over Joanne's formal warning for Rochelle row. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK fans have criticised Johanne Cade's formal warning after she called Rochelle Rackman "evil" during a task.

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Fans were left fuming after Big Brother issued Johanne Cade a formal warning for her "unacceptable" behaviour towards Rochelle Rackman, despite Rochelle threatening physical violence recently and not receiving a warning.

During a recent task, Rochelle and Johanne came to blows when Rochelle gave the group "undercooked" chicken. Following their tense exchange, Rochelle was called to the diary room, where she said: "I haven't said anything insulting to her [Johanne] other than I want to punch her in the mouth now, which I really f-----g do."

Despite Big Brother responding that threats of violence were “unacceptable” — which Rochelle agreed with — she later added that she wanted to "f-----g club her over the head with a f----g chicken."

In last night's episode (30th September), Johanne called Rochelle an "evil person" and claimed she has said the "most heinous" things since being in the house. This argument resulted in Rochelle receiving a formal warning from Big Brother, as her "tone" and "body language" were deemed unacceptable.

Read more: Big Brother set to bring in two NEW housemates after dramatic eviction

Big Brother's Rochelle threatened violence to Johanne after a task. Picture: ITV

Since Johanne received her formal warning from Big Brother, many fans have called out the biases in treatment between the two feuding housemates.

On Instagram, one fan commented: "Are you taking mick BB? How you given Joanne a warning for an argument her and Rochelle both had but when Rochelle THREATENED to punch Joanne she don’t get one??? You’re well out of order for that."

Another wrote: "Did Rochelle get a formal warning when she threatened to punch Johanne did? @bbuk"

A third penned: "So Johanne GETS A WARNING BUT ROCHELLE THREATENED VIOLENCE AGAINST HER AND SHE GOT NOTHING ????!!!"

On Reddit, fans shared the same opinion on the situation. Someone said: "Why in God's name was Johanne given a formal warning for tone and body language but Rochelle was never given a formal warning for threatening to punch Johanne?!"

This comes ahead of a huge eviction showdown which sees both Johanne and Rochelle up for eviction. Fellow housemate Omar El Mayer has said that the eviction will be a "turning point for the household".

In the diary room he said: "Everything comes down to this, honestly. This will be a turning point for the household. This is like the Cold War, fam. This is like the Cuban missile crisis."

After after the shock eviction, the drama is far from over, as two new housemates are set to enter the mix in yet another Big Brother twist.

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