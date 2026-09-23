Big Brother UK's Johanne and Frankie had a "major" argument that never aired

Big Brother UK's Johanne's "major beef" with Frankie that never aired. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK's secret mole Tays has revealed all the juicy details about an argument between housemates Johanne and Frankie that viewers never got to see.

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Big Brother's UK based, American born housemate Johanne Cade has been at the centre of a lot of drama this series but it's now been revealed there was a row she had that never made it to air!

Temporary housemate, and 'secret mole' Tays Taylor, of the YouTube group Bov Boys, has been sharing some behind-the-scenes information about his former housemates in his livestreams since leaving the show.

On one of his latest streams, he revealed that his Big Brother bestie, Frankie Tader, actually found himself in a row with Johanne that was never shown.

Big Brother's Joanne has been at the centre of a lot of drama this series. Picture: ITV

During his livestream, Tays revealed that on Friday, the day of the first live eviction, Johanne had gathered all the housemates around the sofas with the book of house rules from the storeroom.

Tays admitted that the night before he and Frankie had been playing a game of 'Bogies' using Johanne's name. When she had gathered all the housemates round, Johanne accused whoever had been shouting her name of "harassment".

"She goes, 'Don't you think for one second last night I didn't hear y'all shouting my name. Now that's harassment,'" Tays started explaining.

He went on: "So I just done this [mimes hiding his face], and Frankie's gone, I'm thinking, 'Do not put us in it here, do not f------ us in it here,' what does Frankie do?

"Frankie goes, 'Yeah it f------ was me! Yeah it was me, what's you're f------ problem? I'm not having it, because you think you call the shots and that!'"

Tays re-enacted the unaired Big Brother scene on his YouTube livestream. Picture: YouTube @LiveTays

Tays then revealed that Johanne threw the book down and it turned into a full on screaming match. He said that Johanne got in Frankie's face calling him a "b----" and asked him repeatedly, "What you gonna do about it?".

He explained that Frankie started calling her a "w-----" back but when she started saying "What you gonna do about it?" he felt like he had to intervene.

The streamer explained how he pulled Johanne away from Frankie while they were still yelling expletives at one another but they were eventually successfully separated.

He ended the storying saying: "About ten minutes later, they were sweet. I walked back in, they were sat next to each other chatting. That's how quickly s--- erupted and got resolved."

Big Brother's Frankie an a row with Johanne that never aired. Picture: ITV

Tays explained that it likely didn't air because it all happened on Friday in the daytime and that evening the show is focused on airing the live eviction.

Millie Jarrett was the first housemate to be evicted.

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