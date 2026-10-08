Big Brother UK's Johanne shares an emotional message with fans after being evicted

8 October 2026, 14:01

Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade promo image and a screenshot from her video.
Big Brother UK's Johanne shares an emotional message with fans after being evicted. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's what Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade has said about her time on the show since her eviction.

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Fresh from being evicted, Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade has shared an emotional message reflecting on her time in the house and thanking fans for their support.

From her clashes with Rochelle Rackman to getting in an unaired argument with Frankie Taber, Johanne ruffled a few feathers in the house.

During last week's nominations, Johanne and Rochelle received the most votes from their fellow housemates. However, it was the public's vote that made the final decision, with Johanne leaving the house.

While Johanne settles back intot the real world, she's opened up in a video about her time on the show and thanked everyone for their support.

Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade pictured during her exit interview.
Big Brother UK's Johanne. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram, Johanne posted a video where she thanked everyone for their support. She captioned it: "Still taking it all in. ❤️ Thank you for loving me, laughing with me and embracing every bit of JOHANNE. Thank you for seeing me. ❤️."

In the video, she said: "To every single person who watched me, supported me, defended me, laughed with me, shouted at the TV because of me, voted for me, and allowed me to completely be unapologetically Johanne, thank you.

"Walking into the Big Brother house was one of the craziest, most incredible experiences of my life. I went in there determined to be myself — loud, opinionated, emotional, glamorous, messy, funny, and completely imperfect — and I wouldn't change a thing."

She continued: "Coming out and realising how many of you connected with me has been overwhelming. The messages, videos, memes, edits, and love that you guys have shown me has meant more to me than you guys will ever know."

Pauline concluded the video by thanking fans for embracing her, she said: "You have no idea what it means to be American and to have made British television history and to be like a Big Brother icon."

Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade pictured looking emotional.
Big Brother UK's Johanne became emotional reflecting on her experience in the house. Picture: Instagram

The comments were flooded with support and love for Johanne. One fan commented: "what a queen!! you were amazing 🩷💕".

Someone else said: "You are a STAR , I wish you were still in that house but I have no doubt we will see you on something else in the future you were MADE for TV !!! ❤️".

Even Millie Jarrett, who was the first housemate to be evicted, commented: "Love you Johanne!👑👑❤️❤️".

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