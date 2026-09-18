Who is Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade? Age, job, where she’s from and more

Who is Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade? Age, job, where she’s from and more. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Johanne Cade from her age to her job.

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From having a heated argument with Rochelle Rackman to clashing with Yasmin, Big Brother UK contestant Johanne Cade ruffled a few feathers in the house from the get-go.

Before joining the show, Johanne revealed what type of housemate she thought she'd be, saying: "I consider myself to be a really good judge of character and to be very direct with people. And I think that people will see that in my personality.

"I'm not afraid of confrontation. I go into every situation hoping for the best, but I don't shy away from confrontation."

As Johanne settles into the house, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 contestant.

Big Brother's Johanne Cade pictured in the house. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Johanne?

Johanne is one of the older contestants in the house this year at 44 years old.

Where is Big Brother's Johanne from?

She currently lives in Salford, but she is originally from Los Angeles in America.

Johanne revealed why she applied for the show, saying: “I’ve been in the UK for some time, and I just really wanted to challenge myself. And I know that Big Brother is like a big part of British history at this point."

What is Big Brother's Johanne job?

Johanne is kept busy working in the online marketing sector.

What is Big Brother Johanne's instagram?

It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Johanne's Instagram!

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