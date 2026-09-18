Who is Big Brother UK's Johanne Cade? Age, job, where she’s from and more

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The Capital Weekender with Sarah Devine 10pm - 1am
18 September 2026, 21:00
Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Johanne Cade from her age to her job.
From having a heated argument with Rochelle Rackman to clashing with Yasmin, Big Brother UK contestant Johanne Cade ruffled a few feathers in the house from the get-go.
Before joining the show, Johanne revealed what type of housemate she thought she'd be, saying: "I consider myself to be a really good judge of character and to be very direct with people. And I think that people will see that in my personality.
"I'm not afraid of confrontation. I go into every situation hoping for the best, but I don't shy away from confrontation."
As Johanne settles into the house, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 contestant.
Johanne is one of the older contestants in the house this year at 44 years old.
She currently lives in Salford, but she is originally from Los Angeles in America.
Johanne revealed why she applied for the show, saying: “I’ve been in the UK for some time, and I just really wanted to challenge myself. And I know that Big Brother is like a big part of British history at this point."
Johanne is kept busy working in the online marketing sector.
It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.
Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Johanne's Instagram!