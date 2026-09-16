How long is Big Brother 2026 UK on for?

16 September 2026, 21:00

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best promo image and Rochelle Rackham.
How long is Big Brother 2026 UK on for? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

How many weeks is Big Brother 2026 UK on for? Here's everything you need to know about how long series 4 will last.

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Cancel your evening plans as Big Brother is back on your TV screens for series 4, and you can expect plenty of twists and turns this year.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are back as hosts and have already welcomed 16 new housemates into the famous house, all hoping to win an impressive £100k prize pot, decided by a public vote.

While the housemates settle into life in the house, here's everything you need to know about how long it'll be on your TV screens for.

Big Brother 2026 housemates promo image.
Big Brother 2026 housemates. Picture: ITV

How long is Big Brother 2026 UK on for?

Big Brother 2026 will run for eight weeks, making it the longest civilian run series on ITV so far.

Since the show was purchased by ITV, the reboot has seen a huge amount of success. The show has typically ran for only six weeks, but this year will be different with the show running for eight weeks and finishing in early November.

Big Brother has also revealed a new spin-off show, Big Brother:The Group Chat, which will air after the main show at 10pm.

Hosted by Kate Lawler and content creator GK Barry, each episode sees celebrities and former housemates join them to dissect the latest shenanigans from the house.

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