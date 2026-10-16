Who is Big Brother UK's Harry Symonds? Age, job, husband and more

16 October 2026, 21:00

Big Brother UK promo Harry Symonds and pictured in the diary room.
Who is Big Brother UK's Harry Symonds? Age, job, husband and more. Picture: ITV & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Harry Symonds from his age to his husband.

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Life in the Big Brother house hasn't been easy for Harry Symonds recently, but fans are enjoying seeing a softer side to him in recent episodes.

For Harry, joining the show wasn't about winning the prize money, but the experience itself. He said: "It’s not actually about the money or anything else that comes with it. It’s more about the experience.

"That’s the most important thing to me and the thing that excites me the most. And the potential of being there for eight weeks is really exciting to me for sure.”

As Harry navigates the final few weeks in the house, here's everything you need to know about him.

Big Brother's Harry Symonds pictured talking.
Big Brother's Harry struggled with comments from Rochelle during a group challenge. Picture: YouTube

How old is Big Brother's Harry?

Big Brother star Harry is 30 years old.

Where is Big Brother's Harry from?

He hails from Croydon in London.

What is Big Brother's Harry's job?

The housemate is kept busy working as an online fitness coach.

Is Big Brother's Harry in a relationship?

Yes he is, Harry is married to Scott Benton.

The pair got married in 2021 at a ceremony in the Palace of Westminster. Scott served as a Conservative MP from 2019 until his resignation in March 2024 following a lobbying scandal.

It's unclear if they pair are still together, as Harry revealed in his pre-show interview that he currently lives on his "own".

Big Brother's Harry Symonds and husband Scott Benton.
Big Brother's Harry married Scott in 2021. Picture: Instagram

What is Big Brother's Harry instagram?

It appears all the Big Brother series 4 contestants' accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house so you can't find Harry on Instagram just yet.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Harry's Instagram!

Read more reality TV news here:

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