Big Brother UK legend Gemma Collins is set to enter the house this week

Big Brother UK legend Gemma Collins is set to enter the house this week. Picture: Getty Images & Channel 4

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK is bringing Gemma Collins into the house as another Celebrity Housemate after Jedward's recent appearance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jedward's arrival to the Big Brother UK house less than one week in the show was nothing short of iconic, but now TV legend and all-around babe Gemma Collins will reportedly be gracing the housemates with her presence this Friday.

Gemma first appeared on the celebrity series over a decade ago, in 2016, and her time on the show was simply magnificent. It was during her appearance that she delivered one of the most quoted moments to this day: “I’m claustrophobic, Darren!”

While the house feels more tense than ever due to the recent face-to-face nominations, hopefully Gemma's arrival will lift everyone's spirits. Here's everything we know so far about her pending arrival.

Gemma collins appeared on the celeb series in 2016. Picture: Channel 4

A source at The Sun has said: “The stage is set for Gemma and all being well, she’ll be arriving on Friday.

“Gemma has a lot going on in her work and personal life so there’s still time for changes but above all else Gemma is an intelligent, savvy businesswoman and loves her fans, and knows it would mean a lot to the fandom.

“The GC returning to Big Brother is the signing fans could never see coming because her star has ascended far beyond the reality realm in the last decade, for example she’s just launched her own docuseries on Sky.”

Gemma Collins and Tiffany Pollard had a big argument in 2016 about shoes. Picture: Channel 4

If Gemma’s impending arrival wasn’t exciting enough, The Sun has also reported that Tiffany Pollard, who also appeared on the show in 2016 and famously argued with Gemma over designer shoes, will be making her comeback.

A source said: “ITV have worked so hard on their line up of guest housemates for this series and securing Tiffany is a huge coup.

“She was hugely popular on the Celebrity Big Brother and knows exactly what she is doing.

“Tiffany loves the show so much so to be able to return to the civilian series as a guest housemate is a job she is relishing. She will enter the house in the coming weeks.”

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.