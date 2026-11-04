Big Brother fans resurface clip of Frankie talking about his girlfriend saying his story is "inconsistent"

4 November 2026, 17:07

Big Brother fans resurface clip of Frankie talking about his girlfriend as they say his story is "inconsistent"
Big Brother fans resurface clip of Frankie talking about his girlfriend as they say his story is "inconsistent". Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Does Big Brother 2026 housemate Frankie have a girlfriend? Viewers have been left confused as they claim his story is 'inconsistent'.

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During Monday night's episode, Big Brother viewers saw Frankie get upset about Catrin claiming he'd been looking at Rochelle's feet.

They were in the hot tub at the time, having a laugh, when Catrin joked that he "loves feet" and said she'd spotted him looking at Rochelle's in the bedroom earlier. "That's b------. No, my girlfriend’s watching, don't be saying things like that," he said before storming out.

In the bedroom, he opened up to fellow housemate Sam saying he was worried about his girlfriend on the outside because he came on the show to come out as bisexual and was worried about how it would be impacting her.

But now fans have resurfaced a clip from the first week of the show and it's left them confused about his relationship status.

Big Brother fans have resurfaced a clip of Frankie talking about his ex girlfriend
Big Brother fans have resurfaced a clip of Frankie talking about his ex girlfriend. Picture: ITV

In a clip from day 2, the Big Brother voiceover said: "Frankie is talking about his ex-girlfriend."

Then, chatting to Tays, Rhianna and Philip, Frankie is heard saying: "I've been close to her on the lead up to Big Brother." Rhianna asked if he meant just as support, and he replied: "You could say that, yeah."

Tays then asked why they broke up but Frankie said it was "personal". He said: "I'll talk about it when I'm a bit more comfortable."

A fan account shared the clip saying: "Reminder that Frankie did in fact say, on day 2, that he broke up with his girlfriend."

One viewer reacted saying: "He’s so weird his story has been so inconsistent I fear something is off with him."

A few viewers were happy the clip had been shared as they had a vague memory of it. One said: "I knew it!" And another commented: "I thought it was a fever dream."

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