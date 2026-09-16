Big Brother UK's Frankie comes out as bisexual in emotional scene

16 September 2026, 15:43

Big Brother UK's Frankie Taber promo image and pictured crying in diary room.
Big Brother UK's Frankie comes out as bisexual in emotional scene. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK’s Frankie Taber came out as bisexual in an emotional scene after being in “pain” for nearly two years.

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In last night's episode (15th September), Big Brother UK's Frankie Taber came out as bisexual in a moving diary room confessional, a moment that's since been praised by viewers.

In a conversation with Johanne Cade and Pauline Adeyemo, Frankie revealed that he'd hardly slept since being in the house having gone from a "really big high to a big low". He then disclosed that he's gone on the show for "various reasons", which he wasn't willing to share yet.

Frankie was later seen in the diary room speaking to Big Brother where he emotionally revealed he came on the show to come out as bisexual.

Big Brother UK's Frankie Taber pictured heading into the house.
Big Brother UK's Frankie revealed he's struggled since being in the house. . Picture: Shutterstock

In the diary room, Frankie was asked how he was feeling, he replied: "I've been a little bit upset. I need to get it off my chest. I mean look to be fair, I came on this show to come out because I'm bisexual."

Choking back tears, Frankie continued: "I've been in pain for so long now. Probably about a year and a half, two years. I mean just the guilt and the shame that I'm carrying from it.

"I don't know, I just feel like I've let everyone down, a lot of people."

Frankie then shared his "upset" and worry about his life in the outside world, he said: "I dunno, some people might not want to be friends anymore. Some might just avoid me, not want to be around me. I guess it's just a little bit sad."

He then admitted that his fellow housemates and the diary room has allowed him to feel "quite comfortable" to come out for the first time.

Big Brother UK's Frankie Taber pictured looking emotional in the diary room.
Big Brother UK's Frankie broke down in tears in the diary room. Picture: ITV

Viewers flooded social media with support for Frankie, on X one fan wrote: "the way his voice cracked while saying he came on the show to finally come out as bi… you could feel how heavy it was on him. we are so proud of you frankie ❤️ #BBUK".

Someone else wrote: "This has me in tears watching it. Frankie is such a gem. I loved him when he went in. He’s such a gentle soul."

On Instagram, the support continued for Frankie, one fan commented: "The nation is so proud of you Frankie 🙌🏾🙌🏾".

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