Who is Big Brother UK's Frankie Taber? Age, job, where he's from and more

30 September 2026, 21:00

Big Brother UK's Frankie Taber promo image and pictured in the house.
Who is Big Brother UK's Frankie Taber? Age, job, where he's from and more. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Frankie Taber.

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Just a few days into Big Brother UK, Frankie Taber bravely came out as bisexual in the diary room in an emotional moment that was supported by fans.

Before joining the show, Frankie revealed what he'd spend the £50k prize pot on. He said: “Most of the money will go to my nan. I will be getting my own house. I’ve been living with my nan for the last six or seven years. She’s looked after me.

"So, I’ll definitely be giving some money to my nan. I’ll be looking to mortgage my own house and also travelling around the world.”

While Frankie takes on life in the Big Brother house, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 contestant.

Big Brother's Frankie Taber pictured in the diary room.
Big Brother's Frankie emotionally come out as bisexual. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Frankie?

Frankie Taber is 23 years old. His exact birthday hasn't been made public.

Reflecting on his reasons for applying, Frankie said: “I applied for this show because I’ve been watching it since I was young, about eight years old and I’ve always wanted to do it since around that age.”

Where is Big Brother's Frankie from?

Like fellow housemate Omar El Mayer, Frankie Taber resides in London.

Big Brother's Frankie Taber pictured walking into the house.
Big Brother's Frankie revealed he didn't have a strategy to get to the final. Picture: ITV

What is Big Brother's Frankie's job?

Frankie Taber currently works as a marketing manager.

What is Big Brother's Frankie instagram?

It appears all the Big Brother series 4 contestants' accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house so you can't find Frankie Taber on Instagram just yet.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Frankie's Instagram!

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