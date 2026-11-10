Big Brother's Frankie's mystery girlfriend has been revealed

Big Brother's Frankie's mystery girlfriend has been revealed. Picture: ITV / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother contestant Frankie Carter's girlfriend has now been revealed after he came out as bisexual on the show.

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On Big Brother this year, Frankie's relationship outside of the house quickly became a topic of interest among viewers as he spoke about his girlfriend often and opened up about his sexuality on the show.

During the first week of the show, Frankie opened up about his sexuality in the Diary Room, saying he came on the show to come out as bisexual. Later, confiding in fellow housemate Yasmin, he explained that his girlfriend knew about his plan to come out.

While he was on the show, Frankie switched between calling his girlfriend an ex and a current partner so there was some confusion amongst fans, which he has since addressed. Some Big Brother viewers were accusing him of fabricating his girlfriend but he's now chosen to reveal her.

Frankie came out as bisexual on Big Brother. Picture: ITV

After leaving the house, Frankie said in livestreams and on his TikTok that he and his girlfriend were trying to plan a "reveal" to share her with fans, but his fellow co-star Rhianna has beat them to it.

Rhianna took to TikTok to share a video of Frankie with a blonde lady sat on his lap with the text 'Frankie's girlfriend revealed' over the top. Frankie reposted the video and commented: "Lolllll 😂😂😂😂"

Big Brother's Frankie has revealed his girlfriend. Picture: TikTok

During the show, Frankie opened up about his sexuality saying to Big Brother: "I've been a little bit upset. I need to get it off my chest. I mean look to be fair, I came on this show to come out because I'm bisexual."

Choking back tears, Frankie continued: "I've been in pain for so long now. Probably about a year and a half, two years. I mean just the guilt and the shame that I'm carrying from it."I don't know, I just feel like I've let everyone down, a lot of people."

Frankie then shared his "upset" and worry about his life in the outside world, he said: "I dunno, some people might not want to be friends anymore. Some might just avoid me, not want to be around me. I guess it's just a little bit sad."

Frankie opened up about his relationship on Big Brother: The Group Chat. Picture: ITV

After leaving the house, Frankie explained on Big Brother: The Group Chat why he said he and his girlfriend had split. He explained: "So obviously into the house, I knew I was coming out. That was planned. Yeah. My girlfriend knew a year and a half before, but there was a lot of confusion.

"I didn't know after I come out what was going to be the case, whether I was going to be gay, bi, whatever. So that's why it was more so I was saying that I wasn't with her, because I generally just didn't know what was going to happen when I come out on the show."

He added: "That's the reason why we weren't together, but we was basically together. She was there the whole lead-up along the way."

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