Big Brother's Frankie addresses confusion over his sexuality and relationship

Big Brother's Frankie has addressed confusion over his sexuality and relationship. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother's Frankie opened up about his sexuality and relationship status on Big Brother: The Group Chat after his eviction.

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A day before the series ended, Big Brother housemates Frankie and Omar faced the dreaded backdoor eviction and narrowly missed out on the final.

While Frankie was in the house he opened up in the Diary Room about his sexuality. He shared that he had come on the show to come out as bisexual. Throughout his Big Brother stint he only ever revealed this to two other housemates, Yasmin and Samuel.

However, while he shared that he'd come out as bi, he said he a girlfriend back home and told Yasmin he'd never be with a man. Fans were confused because on day two he'd referred to her as an ex and said they'd split but towards the end of his show stint he was referring to her as his current girlfriend.

When he left the show he was asked on Big Brother: The Group Chat if he could clear up the confusion around his relationship status and sexuality.

After being evicted, Frankie was interviewed on Big Brother: The Group Chat. Picture: ITV

The Group Chat host GK Barry started by asking him about what the situation with his girlfriend was. He explained: "So obviously into the house, I knew I was coming out. That was planned. Yeah. My girlfriend knew a year and a half before, but there was a lot of confusion.

"I didn't know after I come out what was going to be the case, whether I was going to be gay, bi, whatever. So that's why it was more so I was saying that I wasn't with her, because I generally just didn't know what was going to happen when I come out on the show."

He added: "That's the reason why we weren't together, but we was basically together. She was there the whole lead-up along the way."

Frankie spoke out on Big Brother: The Group Chat. Picture: ITV

Kate Lawler then asked for some clarity about his sexuality as he said he didn't know if he'd come out as gay or bisexual. In response, he said: "So like when I was on the show, I didn't know after I come out if I was going to be fully gay or bi.

"I just didn't know. I knew I had an idea, but I just generally didn't know whether I was going to be bi or fully gay. There was a lot of confusion. before coming into the house. Yeah, right. So there was a lot of confusion with us two as well."

Then he explained why he had said to Yasmin that he'd never be with a man, saying: "I think it's more so that fact that I haven't come to terms with it yet, even though I've come out. I'm still sort of coming to terms with it, and that's the reason why I said that.

"Maybe in a year, maybe in 2 years, maybe as I process the emotions a lot more, then that will change. But for now, where I haven't fully come to terms with it still, that's my reason why and why I said that."

In the comments Frankie received a lot of support from the LGBTQ+ community.

Danny Beard who starred on Celebrity Big Brother said: "He’s very brave to be coming out at this stage in his own head - he’s got a lot of figuring out to do and we should all support him along the way without taking the p--- out of him. ❤️❤️❤️"

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