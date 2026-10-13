Big Brother's Frankie comes out as bisexual to housemate Yasmin in moving chat

13 October 2026, 11:04

Big Brother UK contestant Frankie coming out as bisexual to his housemate Yasmin
Big Brother UK contestant Frankie coming out as bisexual to his housemate Yasmin. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK contestant Frankie has now come out as bisexual to his housemate Yasmin after revealing it to viewers at the start of the series.

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23-year-old Big Brother contestant Frankie Taber revealed in the first week that he had come on the show to come out as bisexual.

In an emotional admission, he said in the diary room: "I've been in pain for so long now. Probably about a year and a half, two years. I mean just the guilt and the shame that I'm carrying from it."

However, four weeks into the show and Frankie was yet to share his story with any of his fellow housemates, something that Tays Taylor spoke about when he left the house and found out.

But now, Frankie has found comfort in his co-star Yasmin and chose to come out to her in a moving chat.

Big Brother contestant Frankie opened up to Yasmin about being bisexual
Big Brother contestant Frankie opened up to Yasmin about being bisexual. Picture: ITV

Sitting down with Yasmin, Frankie said: "You're not going to believe it when I said it, you know. I came on the show to come out."

As Yasmin listened intently, he added: "I feel like over the years, anger has built up around it, so bad... I found out, only a year an half a go, you know?

"Over the years, I always chased money, I always chased fame, I always chased just like validation all the time. I was just trying to fill a void and in the end, I looked at myself and thought, 'There's something wrong'. So that's why I'm here man."

Yasmin reacted by standing up to give him a hug, and she said: "I love that you told me that."

Frankie also explained that he has a girlfriend back home and she was aware of his plans to come on the show and comes out as bisexual.

During the first week of the show, Frankie got close to Twitch streamer Tays, who was Big Brother's secret mole. When Tays left the house and saw Frankie's confession, he took to his stream to say: "I came out and saw the clip, and honestly it nearly made me cry.

"It really, really got to me. I just proper, proper wish, that he told me in there. I would have said to him, ‘Brother, it’s good man. Don’t f-----g worry, man. You’ve got nothing to stress about, bro.’"

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