Big Brother UK viewers annoyed after spotting major editing mistake

29 October 2026, 15:42 | Updated: 29 October 2026, 16:55

Big Brother UK viewers annoyed after spotting major editing mistake
Big Brother UK viewers annoyed after spotting major editing mistake. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK viewers have spotted a major editing error in episode 39 that's made them question how real the show is.

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On Tuesday night, the remaining cast of Big Brother UK 2026 made their nominations for the final week of the show. But as Frankie returned to the living room, after making his nominations in the Diary Room, viewers noticed something odd.

As Frankie sat on the sofa, Catrin walked off to the Diary Room and viewers were shown a wide shot of the room. However, in the shot Omar is seen in the back on the left cuddling Rhianna and he's seen in the front on the right leaning on an end table.

And it's clearly an editing error as his hair and grey sliders are easily recognisable.

A still taken from Big Brother UK 2026, episode 39
A still taken from Big Brother UK 2026, episode 39. Picture: ITV
Fans have pointed out this editing error on Big Brother
Fans have pointed out this editing error on Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, one viewer said: "nobody mentioning the fact there is two of omar on that couch, im scared help"

Another quipped: "What’s worse than one Omar?…"

Suggesting why it happened, someone posted: "It looks like a composite shot: two recordings from the same fixed camera, taken at different moments, joined together to bridge a cut or assemble a usable wide shot.

"It’s a modern reality tv annoyance tbh. For whatever reason they couldn’t get a good group shot here."

Upset by the duplicate shot and what it might mean for the show's authenticity, someone posted: "P----- me off this does because it makes you question how much of the show is true to how it played out in the house.

"Omar can use this as an excuse that he was edited to look bad because there’s evidence of clips being tampered with. Just give us raw footage!"

Did you notice the editing mistake?

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