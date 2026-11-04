Big Brother fans think they've worked out who faced backdoor eviction

Big Brother fans are sharing their theories of who's been evicted. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who left Big Brother in the backdoor eviction? Here's what fans are saying about the finale twist.

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It's the final week of Big Brother UK 2026 and we are just a day away from one of the housemates being crowned the winner and taking home the huge £100,000 prize.

But as we get closer to the finale, fans figured out that there'd been a backdoor eviction that with air tonight.

Yesterday morning fans noticed that ITV had closed the vote - meaning the vote was officially frozen. Before the vote closed all eight housemates were up as viewers had to 'vote to win'.

Fans pointed out that an eight person final has never happened before, so they were instantly convinced that someone must be going home in a backdoor eviction.

Fans aren't convinced all eight Big Brother housemates will make the final. Picture: ITV

After Big Brother: The Group Chat aired last night, one fan account took to X to say: "I can’t with The Group Chat completely ignoring the fact there’s been an eviction today and alluding to there being 8 finalists and saying tomorrows final show “will be full of surprises” like… the vote is frozen, we’ve been here for four years, we know what is going on girls."

Another fan account said: "At 9am this morning, the vote was frozen! That means that at least one remaining housemate will be evicted via the back door today!"

The backdoor eviction has now been confirmed on tonight's 'Sneak Peak' and now fans are trying to figure out who's gone.

Fans have been looking for clues as to which housemates were evicted. Reacting to one of the exclusive clips shown on The Group Chat last night, a fan said on X: "Yasmin is nowhere to be seen on this exclusive??"

But in response another viewer said: "Prob in Diary Room. She wouldn't be the one getting backdoor eviction anyway."

Others are theorising that Omar and/or Frankie have been evicted but we'll have to wait until tonight to find out who faced the dreaded backdoor exit!

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