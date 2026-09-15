Big Brother 2026 cast in full: Ages and jobs of series 4 contestants

Big Brother 2026 cast in full: Ages and jobs of series 4 contestants. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Who’s in the cast of Big Brother UK? Here’s everything you need to know about the contestants taking part in the 2026 series.

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Big Brother UK is back and better than ever on ITV for it's fourth series on the network. And there are a bunch of new contestants ready to compete for the impressive £100,000 prize pot.

Kicking off on Sunday night (13th September), viewers watched as sixteen housemates from all walks of life gave up their everyday routine to take part in the ultimate social experiment.

While we watch the housemates settle into the house and get to know each other, here's everything you need to know about the contestants.

Yasmin is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Yasmin

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Occupation: Teacher

Instagram:

Before Yasmin entered the Big Brother house, she revealed that she's watched the series for years but doesn't have a strategy.

She said: "Realistically, I feel like everyone can always see through the people who just want to make it to the end. I’d love to, but for me it’s all about having a great experience – it’s never going to happen again. There’s no strategy and no game plan."

Harry is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Harry Symonds

Age: 30

From: Croydon

Occupation: Online Fitness Coach

Harry revealed what kind of housemate he'll be, he said: "If everything’s all doom and gloom I’ll try and bring people back to reality. So like a sense of a bit more normality.

"Not taking things to heart so much, a bit more light-hearted. That’s how I hope to be in the house – give off good energy."

Chelsey is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Chelsey Ammari

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Occupation: Social worker

Chelsey is hoping to use the skills from her job to help her in the house, she revealed: "I’ve obviously got the serious social worker side and I’m a really good listener. I’m a good friend. I’m good at problem solving and feel like I give good advice.

"I think I’ve been through a lot of experiences during my life and feel like I can speak to people."

Philip is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Philip Regan

Age: 53

From: Liverpool

Occupation: Content Creator

Instagram:

Philip’s housemates won’t be bored, as he plans to keep the energy high. He said: "There will never be a dull moment when I’m there. I’ll always put a smile on everyone’s faces. If I see anyone unhappy, no matter what, I’ll be there for them – whether I like them or not."

On social media, Philip is known as the 'Queen of Scotty Road', a nickname he was given as a child after growing up around Scotland Road in Liverpool.

Lynx is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Lynx Noumey

Age: 24

From: Wolverhampton

Occupation: Property developer

Instagram:

Lynx revealed he was looking forward to being on Big Brother and having a break from the outside world. He admitted: "It will be really cool to have a full detox. And to get to know different people of different ages, from different walks of life."

Charlotte is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Charlotte Notts

Age: 18

From: Oxford

Occupation: Student

Having watched the shows for years, Charlotte has been patiently watching until she was 18 years old and could apply for the show.

She said: "I’ve watched it every year since it’s been rebooted on ITV, and I haven’t been able to apply until this year since I’ve turned 18. I’ve just always wanted to go on it!"

Pauline is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Pauline Adeyemo

Age: 31

From: Essex

Occupation: Carer

Instagram:

Pauline has been a carer for her mum for the past three years, but she does have a past career which could surprise her fellow housemates.

She revealed: "I used to be a private investigator – eight years ago. Some of it I can’t go into detail with because it’s classified. But I think you can kind of draw some ideas from that."

Taylor is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Tays Taylor

Age:

From: Manchester

Occupation: Streamer and Content creator

Instagram: @taysmcr

Tays is a temporary contestant only staying for one week as Big Brother's secret mole, with the title ‘Chief Creator of Chaos’.

While the housemates try to work out who the mole is, Tays discussed his secret role: "I’m very confident I can keep a secret, and I think I’ll play the role well. I’m confident I can throw them off my track."

Rochelle is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Rochelle Rackham

Age: 57

From: Essex

Occupation: Housewife

As a mum-of-three, Rochelle doesn't like mess, which could be a cause for disagreements. She revealed: "I’ll get really angry with it being untidy. If people are untidy, if toilets aren’t clean, things like that. So, I’ll probably be moaning.

"You don’t know who you’re going in with. You don’t know what kind of people… I’m quite bossy at home and I drive everyone mad, so I’m sure that I’ll carry it on in the house."

Millie is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Millie Jarrett

Age: 19

From: Paisley

Occupation: Bartender

With a £100k prize pot up for grabs, Millie revealed what she'd spend the money on if she won. She said: "I would definitely like to maybe start my own business or buy a house. I’ve got a son. So, I would make sure that the money goes to him and make sure he’s got a good start in life."

Frankie is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Frankie Taber

Age: 23

From: London

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Before the show started, Frankie admitted that his personality could cause a stir in the house. He said: "I’m quite an interesting character. I don’t think there’s a lot of people like me, so I feel like it’s going to cause a bit of a divide.

"I feel like some people will like me and some people are going to hate me. But I think I’ll bring a lot of different things."

Samuel is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Samuel Keen

Age: 21

From: Slough

Occupation: Administrative apprentice

Samuel admitted he loved the show's social experiment element, saying: "I love the whole social experiment aspect of it so just being able to live out one of them in real time, seeing it unfold in real time will be really exciting."

Rob is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Rob Stirzaker

Age: 25

From: Bideford

Occupation: Radio Presenter

Rob will be spreading the joy in the house, he said: "I think I’ll bring energy. I’ll bring lots of jazz hands. I’m just in it for a fun time.

"At the end of the day, I just love bringing the good vibes and hopefully if I can spread some joy among everyone."

Rhianna is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Rhianna Collins

Age: 21

From: Chelsea

Occupation: Stay-at-home daughter

Having never stayed the night with complete strangers, Rhianna is excited by the Big Brother experience. She revealed: "I’ve never been in a situation where I have to stay the night with complete strangers and that is really exciting for me.

"I get to meet people that I most likely wouldn’t have met in my day-to-day life."

Omar is a contestant in Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Omar El Mayer

Age: 21

From: London

Occupation: Jewellery seller

Winning the £100k prize money, would not only allow Omar to give himself and his family new adventures, but he'd give back to his local community.

He said: "I’d invest back into myself and my family. I’d like to put it towards some sort of venture that could help kickstart my dreams. I would also like to buy all the kids from my estate school shoes and give something back to my community."

Johanne is a contestant on Big Brother 2026. Picture: ITV

Johanne Cade

Age: 44

From: Salford (originally Los Angeles)

Occupation: Online marketing

Hailing from America, Johanne is keen to challenge herself and believes her judgement of character will help navigate her time in the house. She said: "I think that I do a good job operating as a mirror for people and saying the things that people are afraid to say.

"I consider myself to be a really good judge of character and to be very direct with people. And I think that people will see that in my personality."

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