Big Brother's Chelsey addresses friendship with Rhianna after 'Mean Girls' post

3 November 2026, 13:03

Big Brother's Chelsey Ammari pictured on a live stream and Rhianna Collins on a podcast.
Big Brother's Chelsey addresses friendship with Rhianna after 'Mean Girls' post. Picture: TikTok & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Big Brother's Chelsey Ammari has now spoken out about her friendship with former housemate Rhianna Collins.

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Former Big Brother contestant Chelsey Ammari has addressed where her friendship stands with Rhianna Collins after Rhianna made it clear that she's not interested in the 'mean girl' narrative Chelsey has supposedly fuelled.

While in the house, Chelsey, Rhianna, Omar El Mayer, and Lynx Noumey formed a friendship group, which some viewers criticised of being cliquey. Following Rhianna's eviction last week, Chelsey posted an AI generated image of herself, Rhianna, and Omar as 'mean girls' from the Mean Girls movie poster.

In Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother:The Group Chat, Rhianna reflected on the post, saying: "I think she [Chelsey] wants this narrative to keep going of like mean girls of me, Lynx, her, and Omar."

Now, Chelsey has appeared on a live steam and responded to Rhianna's comments about her.

Big Brother's Chelsey Ammari and Rhianna Collins pictured in the house.
Big Brother's Chelsey and Rhianna were close friends in the house. Picture: ITV

Following Rhianna's comment, Chelsey went on a live stream and addressed where their friendship stands. She said: "I think in terms of the Rhianna stuff. I don't really want to give it any time or energy. She tried to call me today, I didn't answer and she sent me a voice note. I haven't replied."

Chelsey even mentioned the live streams that Rhianna's sister supposedly watched and saved, saying: "I feel like the comments saying her sister had a fake account and was watching us. I didn't say anything bad. I said, 'I can't defend that behaviour and I'll speak to her when she's out'. I'm not being funny, but any of my friends, I want you to check me."

In another clip, Chelsey admitted that since leaving the show she's taken accountability unlike Rhianna. She said: "At least when I came out I never blamed anyone, I never blamed them three in my 'friendship group' for anything.

"I took accountability, and you know what yeah that happened I need to move forward. Whereas she [Rhianna] was trying to blame me."

Big Brother's Rhianna Collins pictured during exit.
Big Brother's Rhianna was evicted less than a week before the final. Picture: ITV

When Rhianna appeared on Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother:The Group Chat, she revealed her time in the house changed once Chelsey left.

She said: "I have so much love for her and all of that. But I did notice when she did leave, I felt like I started becoming a bit more myself."

"Sometimes I did feel like I would go speak to other people and then Chelsey would quickly drag me over, this and that, which I was happy with and fine with. But I noticed such a difference when she did leave that I was with everyone, I started speaking to everyone much more."

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