Big Brother UK's Charlotte opens up about becoming a quadruple amputee

14 September 2026, 11:52

Big Brother UK's Charlotte has opened up about how she became a quadruple amputee
Big Brother UK's Charlotte has opened up about how she became a quadruple amputee. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK 2026 contestant Charlotte has opened up about how she became a quadruple amputee.

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Big Brother UK is back on ITV and ITVX this autumn after kicking off on Sunday night. The civilian series, sees 15 contestants (and week one guest contestant Tays) come together to survive the ultimate social experiment.

One contestants, who has already been hailed as a winner amongst fans, is 18-year-old Charlotte from Oxford. While the student has revealed that she can go a bit "feral" when riled up, it was actually her entrance that got people talking.

When Charlotte stepped out of the Big Brother taxi, one of her shoes slipped beneath her prosthetic leg. The camera panned away and then came back to show her on the stage without either of her prosthetic legs.

Talking to the show's hosts AJ Odudu an Will Best, she said: "My legs! My shoe came off, I'm so sorry, I had to take my legs off."

Big Brother's Charlotte with hosts AJ and Will
Charlotte had a mishap with her shoe as she entered the Big Brother house and had to remove her prosthetic legs. Picture: ITV

Despite not having her legs, Charlotte made the most out of her BBUK entrance, strutting up to the main door and posing for the live audience.

After her entrance she was hailed as "iconic" by viewers. One fan wrote on X: "Okay Charlotte is already an icon."

Another viewer said on Instagram: "CHARLOTTE to win! 🥇"

How did Big Brother's Charlotte lose her limbs?

In her VT, Charlotte shared how she became a quadruple amputee aged three due to meningitis. She said: "When I was three years old, I lost my hands and feet to meningitis."

According to the NHS, Meningitis is an infection of the protective layers that cover the brain and spinal cord.

In cases where patients have had to be amputated, they would have likely suffered severe blood poisoning (meningococcal septicaemia) which restricts blood flow to the body's outer parts.

Audio Described: Charlotte | Big Brother UK 2026

Before going into the infamous Big Brother house, Charlotte said: "Obviously, as a quadruple amputee, people are surprised at anything I do, even normal things like cooking, doing my makeup, getting dressed, stuff like that. And obviously they're going to be watching me 24 hours a day so they're going to see me do all those things.

"They're probably going to be surprised at the most normal things for me, those are going to be the most shocking for everybody watching."

Charlotte also revealed what she'd do with the £100,000 prize money if she won the show. She said: "If I won, my prosthetic legs are about £25,000 per leg, so probably put half in savings and half on that."

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