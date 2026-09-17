Who is Big Brother UK's Charlotte Notts? Age, job, where she’s from and disability explained

17 September 2026, 21:00

Big Brother UK's Charlotte Notts promo image and pictured in VT.
Big Brother UK's Charlotte Notts: Her age, job, hometown and more. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Charlotte Notts from her age to her job.

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Having been a longtime viewer of Big Brother UK, 2026 contestant Charlotte Notts has finally been able to live out her dreams of being a housemate.

With a life changing £100,000 prize money up for grabs, Charlotte revealed what she'd spend it on if she won. She said: "If I won, my prosthetic legs are about £25,000 per leg, so probably put half in savings and half on that."

Having already been hailed as a winner amongst fans after her entrance, here's everything you need to know about the housemate.

Big Brother UK's Charlotte Notts pictured in the diary room.
Big Brother UK's Charlotte spoke with a specialist access co-ordinator before joining the show. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Charlotte?

She is 18 years old. Having watched the shows for years, Charlotte waited patiently until she was old enough to apply for the show.

She said: "I’ve watched it every year since it’s been rebooted on ITV, and I haven’t been able to apply until this year since I’ve turned 18. I’ve just always wanted to go on it!"

Where is Big Brother's Charlotte from?

Charlotte resides in the city of Oxford.

What is Big Brother's Charlotte job?

The Big Brother contestant is a full-time student.

How did Big Brother's Charlotte lose her limbs?

In her VT, Charlotte shared how she became a quadruple amputee aged three due to meningitis. She said: "When I was three years old, I lost my hands and feet to meningitis."

According to the NHS, Meningitis is an infection of the protective layers that cover the brain and spinal cord.

What is Big Brother Charlotte's instagram?

It appears all the series 4 Big Brother contestants accounts have temporarily been removed while they're in the house.

Bookmark this page as we'll update it when we have Charlotte's Instagram!

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