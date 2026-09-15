Big Brother UK respond to backlash over Charlotte's entrance

The truth behind Big Brother UK's Charlotte's entrance. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK has responded to 2026 contestant Charlotte Nott’s entrance after viewers were shocked by the lack of accessibility provided for her.

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The way Charlotte Nott handled her entrance into the Big Brother UK house was praised by viewers, as many fumed at the show for it's "lack of accessibility".

Hailing from Oxford, 18-year-old Charlotte is one of sixteen housemates who've joined the civilian series in hopes to win the £100k prize pot.

On launch night, when Charlotte stepped out of the Big Brother taxi, one of her shoes slipped beneath her prosthetic leg and after a struggle the camera panned away. When the camera came back to Charlotte she was on the stage without either of her prosthetic legs.

She apologised for having to remove her legs and the crowd cheered her on, before host AJ Odudu reassured her that she had "nothing to apologise for".

Charlotte had a mishap with her shoe as she entered the Big Brother house and had to remove her prosthetic legs. Picture: ITV

Fans took to socials to share their disappointment at there not being a more accessible entry to the house for Charlotte.

Following the backlash ITV shared a statement with the Metro confirming that her entrance had been planned and rehearsed but the mishap with her shoe was a "unforeseen issue".

They said: "Prior to Charlotte’s entrance to the House, we worked closely with her and a specialist access co-ordinator to understand her access requirements and agree, with her, the arrangements for her entrance and time in the House."

"A plan was put in place based on those discussions and agreed with Charlotte; however, she had an unforeseen issue with her shoe", they said.

It's also been understood that Charlotte was offered to use a ramp, but she declined instead preferring to use the stairs.

Charlotte spoke with Big Brother's specialist access co-ordinator before joining the show. . Picture: ITV

Once in the house, Charlotte reflected on her entrance in the diary room. She said: "I got out of the car and my heel broke. It's just typical, maybe it was my fate to walk in with no legs. Maybe that was what was meant to happen.

"When I'm at home, I have my legs off all the time. When I'm cooking, I have my legs off. I like to be 4 foot, I like to be tiny, like a little tiny doll."

In Charlotte's VT, she shared how she became a quadruple amputee aged three due to meningitis. According to the NHS, Meningitis is an infection of the protective layers that cover the brain and spinal cord.

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