Big Brother UK’s Rochelle slammed by fans after shocking admission to Charlotte

17 September 2026, 13:15

Big Brother UK's Rochelle Rackham and Charlotte Notts pictured in the house.
Big Brother fans shocked by Rochelle’s admission to Charlotte. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK fans have taken to social media and defended Charlotte Notts after Rochelle Rackman's "weird" comment.

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Big Brother fans were left shocked by Rochelle Rackham after she confessed to quadruple amputee Charlotte Notts that she has a "bit of a fear" of people with "no arms".

Speaking to Charlotte, Rochelle said: "I have got a bit of a fear. Just like...no arms, whatever. I've always been, it's just something that's always freaked me out a bit. And when I saw you, I was like, 'oh my God'. And I feel so ashamed because now I don't even look at it."

Following their conversation, another housemate, Rhianna Collins, pulled Rochelle aside and told her that her comments were "really out of pocket". Although Rochelle said Charlotte was "f-----g amazing", she argued she "had to tell" Charlotte how she felt.

Fans were left feeling uncomfortable by Rochelle's comments and took to social media to share their opinion on their conversation.

Big Brother's Charlotte Notts pictured in the diary room
Big Brother's Charlotte became a double amputee aged three due to meningitis. Picture: ITV

One viewer said on Instagram: "You don’t have to say everything that pops in your head."

Another wrote: "it’s okay to have a fear but some things are better not said, Charlotte handled rochelle’s rude comments so well, at times living with a disability is already difficult enough without those types of comments being made towards you."

A third person penned: "That was disgusting what Rochelle said about Charlotte, just because she has a disability doesn’t mean she is different from anyone else!! She is really mean. Praise to Rihanna for what she said ❤️"

On X, someone else said: "I know Rochelle wasn't being nasty but you can't walk up to a disabled person and speak to them like that. It was very patronising, Charlotte took it amazingly well #bbuk"

Charlotte was later called to the diary room where she discussed how she was getting along with everyone. She shared: "I'm getting on well with all of them to be honest. Obviously, there was a bit of a weird comment earlier today."

Asked how the comment made her feel, Charlotte said: "Well, obviously it's a rude thing to say that you've got a fear of somebody. But I'm not offended, in no way at all am I taking it personally."

She added: "Like I'm not going to cry about it and be like, 'Oh my god, this is so horrible'. Like it was a nasty comment, but I'm not gonna be upset about it and take it to heart."

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